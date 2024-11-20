Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to share the announcement and lauded Aryan Khan for his upcoming project, saying, "Good that Aryan Khan is taking the road less travelled."

In Pic: Aryan Khan and Kangana Ranaut

Aryan Khan has left netizens excited as he announced that his debut project will be streaming on Netflix and releasing soon. As the star kid gears up for his big directorial debut, he has received a thumbs up from the queen of controversies, Kangana Ranaut. Kangana took to her Instagram stories to share the announcement and lauded Aryan, saying, "Good that Aryan Khan is taking the road less travelled."

While sharing the announcement on her Instagram, the 'Emergency' star wrote: '"It is great that children from film families are going beyond just wanting to wear makeup, lose weight, doll up, and think they are actors. We should collectively uplift the standards of Indian cinema—that is the need of the hour. Those who have resources often end up taking the easiest roads. We need more people behind the cameras. Good that Aryan Khan is taking the road less travelled. Look forward to his debut as a writer and filmmaker."'

About Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut

Set against the backdrop of the film industry, Aryan Khan’s debut multi-genre project promises an unabashed, entertaining ride through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood. The series blends a high-stakes narrative with self-aware humor, featuring blockbuster cameos and larger-than-life characters for an unforgettable, tongue-in-cheek take on Indian cinema.

Aryan Khan reportedly wrapped up the shoot for his directorial project in May. His debut series, which began filming in June 2023, offers a look into the glamorous world of the Hindi film industry. The six-episode series reportedly features Lakshya and Bobby Deol in lead roles, with cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh.

About Emergency

After much anticipation, Kangana Ranaut’s political drama 'Emergency' has received censor clearance and is now scheduled for a theatrical release on 17th January 2025. The film, set during the turbulent Emergency period of the 1970s, promises to offer a gripping exploration of one of the most pivotal and most spoken-about chapters in Indian democracy. Written, directed, and headlined by Kangana Ranaut, 'Emergency' portrays the life and times of India’s first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.