Kangana Ranaut

We have a date, finally!

Actor-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut announced that her much awaited film, Emergency, will be released in theatres on January 17. The update comes a month after the actor-filmmaker said the team had finally received the censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after the film missed out on its September 6 release date. Ranaut, who plays the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi in the political drama, shared the film’s release date on her official X page. The caption of her post read: “17th January 2025—The epic saga of the nation’s most powerful woman and the moment that altered India’s destiny.” Emergency, also written, directed, and co-produced by Ranaut, was mired in controversy after Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, accused it of misrepresenting both facts

and their comm-unity.

Love for thrill

While his fans awaited details about his December nuptials with Sobhita Dhulipala, soon-to-be groom Naga Chaitanya was at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore on Sunday to cheer for his team, the Hyderabad Blackbirds at the Indian Racing Festival (IRF). Chaitanya says the racing bug bit him early. “My passion for motorsports started fairly early when I was in school, living in Chennai, going to the Sriperumbudur race track. I started watching Formula 1 and MotoGP. Now, I’m so happy to be part of motorsports in such close proximity. Being able to own a team, and be part of the entire championship is such a thrill for me,” he told mid-day after the race in Coimbatore. The actor, 37, also said that this event ensured women’s participation in this male-dominated sport. “They have so much talent among them; they just need the opportunities to better their skills. I’m grateful to the Indian Racing League for making it compulsory for female drivers to be part of it.”

Going strong

Vikrant Massey-starrer The Sabarmati Report earned over R8 crore at the box office in its first weekend, the makers announced yesterday. Helmed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film revolves around the Godhra burning train incident of 2002 which triggered communal riots in Gujarat. It hit the screens on Friday. Production banner Balaji Motion Pictures shared the movie’s collection online.

Diljit challenges government

In another jibe at the Telangana government, which had cautioned him against promoting the use of alcohol via his music, Diljit Dosanjh has now warned the government to not mess with him. “Mujhe mat chedo,” said the singer. At his Sunday show in Ahmedabad, the singer-actor tweaked the lyrics of his songs to eliminate references to alcohol, but also challenged the notice while interacting with fans. “If all states declare themselves dry states, I’ll stop singing songs on alcohol from the next day. Shut the thekas in the country, and I’ll stop singing the songs,” he challenged, adding that doing so wouldn’t be possible because such shops are a “big source of revenue”. The singer, 40, also had a word of caution for his naysayers: “Don’t mess with me. I sing my songs and leave. Why are you messing with me?”

It’s true

A day after mid-day reported that the film is apparently underway (Tiger already on the prowl, November 18) the makers of Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 confirmed the development. The upcoming film will be directed by A Harsha, and produced under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. Shroff shared the news by sharing the movie’s poster on his Instagram handle yesterday. The caption of the post read, “A darker spirit, a bloodier mission. This time he is not the same!” The franchise’s first film, Baaghi (2016), was directed by Sabbir Khan. The next two films—Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3—released in 2018 and 2020, respectively, and were helmed by Ahmed Khan.

Kashmera suffers accident

Comedian Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah met with an accident recently. The actor, who was last seen in the reality show Laughter Chefs, took to her Instagram handle to share that she narrowly escaped an accident that could have been grave. Sharing a picture of blood-soaked tissues in her car, she wrote, “Thank you, God, for saving me. Such a freak accident. Kuch bada hone wala tha, chote mein nikal gaya. Hope there won’t be any scarring.”