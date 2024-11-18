After PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed Vikrant Massey-starrer 'The Sabarmati Report'. The film is based on events surrounding the Godhra riots of 2002

Vikrant Massey in a still from The Sabarmati Report

Listen to this article After PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah praises Vikrant Massey-starrer 'The Sabarmati Report' x 00:00

The recently released film 'The Sabarmati Report' sheds light on one of the most pivotal events in India's history that deeply shook the nation. Since its release, the film has been garnering widespread acclaim from audiences and critics alike. After the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, recognized and extended his support for the film's compelling narrative, other prominent political figures also praised the film for its hard-hitting storytelling. Now, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke about the film and shared his thoughts.

Taking to his social media, Minister of Home Affairs of India Amit Shah, wrote - "No matter how hard a powerful ecosystem tries, it cannot keep the truth hidden in darkness forever. The film #SabarmatiReport defies the ecosystem with unparalleled courage and exposes the truth behind the fateful episode to broad daylight."

No matter how hard a powerful ecosystem tries, it cannot keep the truth hidden in darkness forever.



What PM Narendra Modi said about the film

On Sunday, reacting to a post that described the Vikrant, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra-starrer as a must-watch, Modi wrote on X, “It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!” The Ektaa R Kapoor production sees Vikrant play a journalist, who investigates the 2002 Godhra train burning, in which 59 people were killed. The tragedy had led to riots in Gujarat. At the time, Modi was the state’s Chief Minister. In response to the Prime Minister’s post, Vikrant penned a note, thanking him for his encouragement.

The Sabarmati Report box office performance

With an abundance of love pouring in from across the nation, The Sabarmati Report sustained well over the weekend. The film opened with a gross collection of Rs 1.69 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 2.62 crore on Saturday (Day 2), and demonstrated its strong presence on Sunday (Day 3) by collecting Rs 3.74 crore gross. This marks an impressive 44% jump on Sunday. The film now stands at a total of Rs 8.05 crore gross for the weekend.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios. The film is now released in theatres.