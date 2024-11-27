In the newly released video, Shah Rukh Khan narrates the story of Mufasa, a tale of hardship, perseverance, and triumph, echoing his own inspiring journey in Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan

This year’s biggest and most anticipated family entertainer, Mufasa: The Lion King, has captivated fans with its stellar voice cast in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Delving into the inspiring journey of Mufasa’s rise as the king of the jungle, Shah Rukh Khan, who is voicing Mufasa in the Hindi version, shared a special glimpse of his profound connection with this iconic character.

SRK connects with Mufasa in a new video

In the newly released video, Shah Rukh Khan narrates the story of Mufasa, a tale of hardship, perseverance, and triumph, echoing his own inspiring journey to becoming one of India’s most beloved superstars. Just as Mufasa rose above challenges to claim his rightful place as a leader, Shah Rukh Khan’s hard work and determination have cemented his legacy as the true Badshah of Indian cinema.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan voices Simba. Even the youngest member of the Khan family, AbRam, joins in as the voice of young Mufasa. Other voices include Sanjay Mishra as Pumbaa, Shreyas Talpade as Timon, and Meiyang Chang as Taka.

"Mufasa has an incredible legacy and stands as the ultimate king of the jungle, imparting his wisdom to his son, Simba. I deeply relate to him as a father and also resonate with Mufasa's journey in the film," said Khan in an earlier statement.

About Mufasa: The Lion King

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, introducing an orphaned cub called Mufasa, a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline—and their expansive journey alongside an extraordinary group of misfits. The all-new feature film is directed by Barry Jenkins. It will be released in Indian cinemas on 20th December 2024, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in 'King' alongside Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Rumour has it that Suhana’s second film is inspired by the English language French production, ‘Leon: The Professional’ (1994). Director Sujoy Ghosh is adapting the revenge drama, with Shah Rukh Khan playing a role that was essayed by Jean Reno and Suhana stepping into Natalie Portman’s shoes. Abhishek Bachchan will play the antagonist.