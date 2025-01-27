Breaking News
Torres scam: EOW arrests self-proclaimed whistleblower from Pune
Toddler survives fall from 13th floor balcony, man's alertness saves her
Coastal Road to be fully open after completion of Prabhadevi connector in Feb: CM Fadnavis
NCP leader booked in Pune for assaulting real estate developer
Re 1 crop insurance scheme won't be discontinued: Manikrao Kokate
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shah Rukh Khan confirms Siddharth Anand as director for King after Sujoy Ghoshs exit He is very strict

Shah Rukh Khan confirms Siddharth Anand as director for King after Sujoy Ghosh’s exit: ‘He is very strict’

Updated on: 27 January,2025 09:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Without revealing much details about the film, Shah Rukh Khan shared that it would be entertaining and enjoyable. Siddharth is known for films like Bang Bang!, War, Pathaan, and Fighter

Shah Rukh Khan confirms Siddharth Anand as director for King after Sujoy Ghosh’s exit: ‘He is very strict’

Shah Rukh Khan Pic/X

Listen to this article
Shah Rukh Khan confirms Siddharth Anand as director for King after Sujoy Ghosh’s exit: ‘He is very strict’
x
00:00

About a month ago, it was reported that filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh had walked out of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie King and was replaced by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. The superstar confirmed the same during an event in Dubai. Without revealing much details about the film, Khan shared that it would be entertaining and enjoyable. Siddharth is known for films like Bang Bang!, War, and Fighter - all featuring Hrithik Roshan. 


Shah Rukh Khan on Siddharth Anand


The actor shared, “I am just just shooting it. I will be shooting it for a couple of months. My director, Siddharth Anand, is very strict. He made Pathaan also. He has asked me not to reveal what we are doing. I can’t tell you but I can assure you that it will be entertaining. You will enjoy it. The team is working very hard. We are making a great film for everyone.”


About Shah Rukh Khan’s King 

Earlier reports suggested that the film is inspired by the English-language French production, Leon: The Professional (1994). The original film revolves around a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in a twelve-year-old after her family is murdered by a corrupt official. The two form an unusual relationship, as she becomes his protégée and learns to be like him. Khan will be playing a role that was essayed by Jean Reno and his daughter Suhana Khan will be stepping into Natalie Portman’s shoes.

It will feature Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist and also have Abhay Verma of Munjya fame in a pivotal role. 

A source had told Peeping Moon, “Abhishek is an actor whose full potential has yet to be fully realized. He has the ability to astonish audiences when given complex roles. King presents him in an out-and-out negative role for the first time in such a large-scale commercial movie, and he is sure to make a significant impact with his performance. Jr. Bachchan was surprised when he was offered this role but accepted it immediately, intrigued by the depth of his character.”

Siddharth is co-producing this film under his Marflix banner along with SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Shah Rukh Khan Siddharth Anand sujoy ghosh Entertainment News bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK