About a month ago, it was reported that filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh had walked out of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie King and was replaced by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. The superstar confirmed the same during an event in Dubai. Without revealing much details about the film, Khan shared that it would be entertaining and enjoyable. Siddharth is known for films like Bang Bang!, War, and Fighter - all featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Shah Rukh Khan on Siddharth Anand

The actor shared, “I am just just shooting it. I will be shooting it for a couple of months. My director, Siddharth Anand, is very strict. He made Pathaan also. He has asked me not to reveal what we are doing. I can’t tell you but I can assure you that it will be entertaining. You will enjoy it. The team is working very hard. We are making a great film for everyone.”

About Shah Rukh Khan’s King

Earlier reports suggested that the film is inspired by the English-language French production, Leon: The Professional (1994). The original film revolves around a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in a twelve-year-old after her family is murdered by a corrupt official. The two form an unusual relationship, as she becomes his protégée and learns to be like him. Khan will be playing a role that was essayed by Jean Reno and his daughter Suhana Khan will be stepping into Natalie Portman’s shoes.

It will feature Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist and also have Abhay Verma of Munjya fame in a pivotal role.

A source had told Peeping Moon, “Abhishek is an actor whose full potential has yet to be fully realized. He has the ability to astonish audiences when given complex roles. King presents him in an out-and-out negative role for the first time in such a large-scale commercial movie, and he is sure to make a significant impact with his performance. Jr. Bachchan was surprised when he was offered this role but accepted it immediately, intrigued by the depth of his character.”

Siddharth is co-producing this film under his Marflix banner along with SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment.