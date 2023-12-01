Shah Rukh Khan and Sonu Nigam come together for Dunki Drop 3 'Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se'

Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se is a poignant melody with soulful vocals by Sonu Nigam and the lyrical brilliance of Javed Akhtar

Shah Rukh Khan and Sonu Nigam have come together after a considerable hiatus

Dunki: Drop 3 - Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, a poignant melody with soulful vocals by Sonu Nigam, the lyrical brilliance of Javed Akhtar, coupled with Pritam’s beautiful composition - will take you on emotional journey. Following the musical journey that was kickstarted by Dunki Drop 2, Lutt Putt Gaya, the anticipation for the Sonu Nigam track was at an all-time high among audiences.

Crafted by the musical maestro Pritam, this melody first made an appearance in Dunki Drop 1, the video unit of the film, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Sonu Nigam after a considerable hiatus. The duo, known for creating magnetic melodies and moments over the years, is set to recreate their magical synergy in this hauntingly beautiful track - Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se.

Unveiled today, Dunki Drop 3, Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, weaves a captivating narrative, adding another layer of emotion to an endearing film that narrates a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. The song delves into the profound ache of yearning for one's homeland, a sentiment that resonates deep within the hearts of those separated from their roots in pursuit of a brighter future.

Drawn from real-life stories, Dunki is a saga of love and friendship, that weaves together wildly disparate stories, providing both hilarious and heart-breaking answers to the challenges faced by its characters. The song, Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se narrates the longing felt by Hardy, Manu, Buggu, and Balli to see their home and loved ones as they embark on a life-changing journey in the film.

Step into the world where the pain of being away is expressed through music, connecting hearts across borders and echoing the bittersweet journey of those daring to make their dreams a reality.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release in December 2023.