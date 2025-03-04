Shah Rukh Khan attended Ashutosh Gowariker's son Konark Gowariker’s wedding reception. At the ceremony, the actor hugged and posed with the couple.

Ashutosh Gowariker's son, Konark Gowariker, and Niyati Kanakia's wedding celebration was a star-studded event. The festivities, which began on February 28, ended with a grand wedding and a star-studded reception on March 2. Now, inside pictures of the celebration have made their way to social media, and these clicks show the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, meeting the groom.

In a video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen reaching the festivities with heavy security. As he arrives at the grand ceremony, he meets Ashutosh Gowariker and hugs him. The clip shows them chatting, and later, he also meets the bride and groom and poses with them for pictures. For the event, Shah Rukh wore a white shirt, a black blazer, a matching tie, and trousers. The actor also wore sunglasses.

Not only Shah Rukh Khan but many other celebs also attended to bless the newlyweds. Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Raj Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Chunky Pandey, Arjun Kapoor, Sajid Khan, and many others were present at the ceremony.

Ashutosh Gowariker’s son tied the knot with Niyati Kanakia

In a spectacular celebration of love and unity, Konark Gowariker, son of renowned filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and producer Sunita Gowariker, married Niyati Kanakia, daughter of Rasesh Babubhai Kanakia of Kanakia Builders, today. The wedding was a star-studded affair that brought together luminaries from both the film and business communities.

About the wedding festivities

The festivities began with the traditional haldi ceremony on February 28, followed by the sangeet ceremony on March 1, attended by close friends and family. The joyous event set the tone for the grand wedding that followed, filled with laughter, music, and heartfelt moments. The wedding ceremony itself was a lavish affair, with elaborate decorations and a stunning venue that perfectly captured the essence of the couple's love story. Guests were treated to a delightful blend of cultural traditions and modern elegance, making it a truly memorable occasion.

About Shah Rukh Khan & Ashutosh Gowariker’s collaborations

Shah Rukh and Ashutosh have worked together in several films, with one of their most loved collaborations being the 2004 film Swades. Apart from that, they have worked together in the films Chamatkar (1992) and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994).