Shah Rukh Khan attends Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira's birthday bash

Updated on: 10 December,2023 06:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Apart from him, celebs like Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Shilpa Shetty among others attended the birthday bash

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji. Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday night arrived at actor Rani Mukerji and producer Aditya Chopra's daughter Adira's birthday bash at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai.


Paps stationed outside the studio clicked SRK's car entering the YRF studios.


Apart from him, celebs like Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Shilpa Shetty among others attended the birthday bash.


SRK and Rani share a very healthy friendship bond.

The duo have worked together in films like 'Kabhi Alvdia Naa Kehna', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Veer Zaara', 'Chalte Chalte' and 'Paheli'.

Rani Mukerji and her husband Aditya Chopra were blessed with her daughter Adira in December 2015.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming drama film 'Dunki'.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in the lead roles.

Recently, the makers unveiled Dunki's official trailer titled 'Dunki: Drop 4' which offers a peek into the endearing world of Rajkumar Hirani. Opening with SRK onboard a train, setting the tone for the adventure that lies ahead. The video unit introduces the wonderfully whimsical characters starting with Hardy, played by SRK, who enters a picturesque village in Punjab and encounters a group of spirited friends - Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, all sharing a common dream of travelling to London in pursuit of better opportunities and a better life for their loved ones back home.

'Dunki' is all set to hit the theatres on December 21, 2023. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

