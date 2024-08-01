Refuting rumours that Shah Rukh Khan is overseas getting an eye surgery, the Badshah of Bollywood turns up at director Siddharth Anand’s birthday bash

Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Up and about: King is ready to party x 00:00

Refuting rumours that Shah Rukh Khan is overseas getting an eye surgery, the Badshah of Bollywood turns up at director Siddharth Anand’s birthday bash through the back door

ADVERTISEMENT

Oh so happy!

Vidya Balan is all smiles as shutterbugs spot the actor shopping for party goodies in Bandra. The actor was travelling in her new set of wheels

Great company

Fatima Sana Shaikh is thrilled to have a workout buddy at the gym with her. We are not talking about Babil, but her little paw friend

Just in

Avec maa: Aaradhya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

On a date

Arhaan Khan takes mom Malaika Arora out for a lunch date. We love this bonding

Crazy be her

Uorfi Javed does it again in this octopus outfit at a studio in Andheri