Shah Rukh Khan (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash: Gauri Khan to host Kareena Kapoor, Shalini Passi, and 250 stars x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to celebrate his 59th birthday on Saturday, November 2. Fans are already looking forward to his big day, and it sounds like SRK and his wife Gauri Khan are planning a memorable celebration.

Shah Rukh Khan birthday 2024: Gauri Khan plans big party

According to reports, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan will host a party to kick off the festivities. Later that night, Shah Rukh will enjoy a quiet dinner with Gauri, their children, and his mother-in-law. A source told India Today, “Gauri Khan and SRK’s team have personally sent out invites to guests for his 59th birthday celebrations. An evening soirée with a guest list of over 250 people is planned for this grand occasion.”

The guest list features Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Atlee, Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Neelam Kothari, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, and sisters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt.

Where was Shah Rukh Khan last seen?

After entertaining the audience in Abu Dhabi last month with his hosting stint at IIFA, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently returned to UAE to attend an event in Dubai, called D'YAVOL After Dark, to launch the brand of his son Aryan there. Several videos and pictures from the bash surfaced online in which SRK can be seen in full-party mood. In one of the clips, SRK can be seen dancing with his daughter Suhana. He also invited his mother-in-law to join him on an elevated stage and dance with him.

For the event, Shah Rukh donned a grey T-shirt and pants, a blue jacket, and a black D'YAVOL cap as he greeted fans on stage and received a roaring response. Fans saw him performing live on 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' track from his blockbuster film 'Pathaan'.

Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen

SRK returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' in January 2023. In the film, SRK donned an action avatar. The film broke several records at the box office and managed to be in the list of high-grossing films in the Indian film industry.

The film marked SRK's first hit after his sabbatical of four years post delivering a series of duds like 'Zero' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'.

After 'Pathaan', King Khan returned to theatres in September with 'Jawan'. The film once again saw SRK in an action avatar. The film collected over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. 'Jawan' has redefined box office success, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances, and rewriting record books along the way.

