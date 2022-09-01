Breaking News
Shah Rukh Khan brings Lord Ganpati home with AbRam, feasts on modaks

Updated on: 01 September,2022 07:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

As the city of Mumbai soaks in the colours of its biggest festival, SRK welcomed the god to his Mannat residence in the Bandra area. The father-son duo then feasted on the modaks (dumplings with sweet stuffing) to their hearts' content

Shah Rukh Khan brings Lord Ganpati home with AbRam, feasts on modaks

Shah Rukh Khan. Pic/AFP


Keeping up with his tradition of bringing home Lord Ganpati every year on Ganesh Chaturthi, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan this time around welcomed the god with AbRam. or as he likes to fondly call him, "The li'l one".


As the city of Mumbai soaks in the colours of its biggest festival, SRK welcomed the god to his Mannat residence in the Bandra area. The father-son duo then feasted on the modaks (dumplings with sweet stuffing) to their hearts' content.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)


Sharing a picture of Lord Ganpati on social media, SRK wrote in the caption: "Ganpatiji welcomed home by li'l one and me. The modaks after were delicious; the learning is, through hard work, perseverance and faith in God, you can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all!"

Eid, Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali are the festivals when fans of the star eagerly await an update on the way he celebrates each occasion every year.

