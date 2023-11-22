On November 22, Shah Rukh Khan hosted an AskSRK session, and during that session, while replying to a fan, SRK referred to former cricketer Gautam Gambhir as 'family'

In Pic: Gautam Gambhir and Shah Rukh Khan

Listen to this article Shah Rukh Khan calls Gautam Gambhir 'family' as he answers fans question during #AskSRK x 00:00

Shah Rukh Khan has been surprising his fans since the beginning of this year. Following the immense success of "Pathaan" and "Jawan," Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his film ‘Dunki’ alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. As if that wasn’t enough, Shah Rukh has more good news for his fans. The veteran cricketer Gautam Gambhir is returning to SRK’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor.



Today, on November 22, "Dunki" star Shah Rukh Khan hosted an #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter). As usual, several fans asked their questions and queries to King Khan. During the infamous SRK session, a fan asked him, “@iamsrk sir Gautam Gambhir phir se humari team KKR mein kyon #AskSRK (Why is Gautam Gambhir back in our KKR)”



To this, SRK has given the most heartfelt reply there can ever be. The King Khan went on to call Gambhir his family. Shah Rukh wrote, “Kyunki @GautamGambhir humaara apna hai. KKR ka Captaan hai or family hai.”

Kyunki @GautamGambhir humaara apna hai. KKR ka Captaan hai or family hai. https://t.co/qpox2FqmSp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

The post attracted several great responses from the fans as well. One of the fans wrote, “Support for KKR will be increased now,” and another fan wrote, “These words from King Khan means a lot.”

Yesterday, SRK announced Gambhir’s return to KKR. Calling it ‘Homecoming’ the Dunki star penned, "Gautam has always been part of the family and this is our Captain coming back home in a different avatar as a "Mentor". He was sorely missed, and now we all look forward to Chandu Sir and Gautam in instilling the never-say-die spirit and of sportsmanship they stand for, in creating magic with Team KKR."

On the other hand, Gautam also took to his social media to announce his return. While posting a picture of himself in the KKR jersey, he wrote, “I’m back. I’m hungry. I’m No.23. Ami KKR.”

For the unversed, the first song from Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film ‘Dunki’ was released today. The song, titled ‘Lutt Putt Gaye’ and sung by Arijit Singh, is receiving immense love from the audience.