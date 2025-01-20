The King of Bollywood shared a video on his Instagram account in which Coldplay singer Chris Martin can be seen saying “Shah Rukh Khan forever”. Check it out

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan received an adorable shoutout from Coldplay singer Chris Martin at the band’s Mumbai concert over the weekend. Interestingly, SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan attended the gig with BFF Navya Naveli Nanda. The actor shared a video on his Instagram account in which Chris can be seen saying “Shah Rukh Khan forever”.

SRK wrote in the caption, “Look at the stars…look how they shine for you….and everything you do! My brother Chris Martin you make me feel special….like your songs!! Love you and a big hug to your team. You are one in a billion my friend. India loves u, @coldplay!!!”

As part of their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour', the British band has one more show at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday. A fourth show will be held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25.

Dua Lipa dances to Shah Rukh Khan’s song at Mumbai concert

Before Coldplay, Dua Lipa performed in Mumbai as a part of the Zomato Feeding India Concert. One of the best moments turned out when Dua Lipa was seen performing to the fan-made mashup of her song 'Levitating' and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's famous track Wo Ladki Jo from his film 'Baadshah'.

Dua has often expressed her love for Shah Rukh Khan. In 2019, during her India visit, Dua got the chance to meet Shah Rukh. "I have decided to live by New Rules, and who better to learn them from but Dua Lipa herself? What a charming and beautiful young lady and her voice. I wish her all my love. Dua, if you can, try the steps I taught you on stage," SRK captioned the post.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming project

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in 'King' alongside Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Rumour has it that Suhana’s second film is inspired by the English language French production, ‘Leon: The Professional’ (1994).

It has been tentatively titled ‘King’. The original film revolves around a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in a twelve-year-old after her family is murdered by a corrupt official. The two form an unusual relationship, as she becomes his protégée and learns to be like him.

Director Siddharth Anand is adapting the revenge drama after Sujoy Ghosh’s exit, with Shah Rukh Khan playing a role that was essayed by Jean Reno and Suhana stepping into Natalie Portman’s shoes.