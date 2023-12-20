Breaking News
Mumbai local trains: 10 establishments show willingness to stagger office time
BJP, Sena at loggerheads over construction of Urdu learning centre in Mumbai
Govt wants to execute its agenda without debate: Prithviraj Chavan
Mallikarjun Kharge turns down proposal to be INDIA alliance's PM candidate
Maharashtra: Man arrested for misbehaving with Korean YouTuber in Pune
Mumbai: Two booked for duping banker of Rs 18 crore by selling fake paintings
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Have you heard Booking stalemate

Have you heard? Booking stalemate

Updated on: 20 December,2023 02:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Talk in the trade is that the distributors of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Prabhas’ Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire are yet to arrive at a middle ground with respect to the sharing of screens and shows in single screen cinemas across India

Have you heard? Booking stalemate

A still from Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire; (right) Dunki

Listen to this article
Have you heard? Booking stalemate
x
00:00

Talk in the trade is that the distributors of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Prabhas’ Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire are yet to arrive at a middle ground with respect to the sharing of screens and shows in single screen cinemas across India. Interestingly, several single screens haven’t been allowed to open bookings for Friday for the SRK-starrer, which releases on Thursday. Manoj Desai, executive director of G7 cineplex and Maratha Mandir cinema, has already voiced his displeasure. A veteran producer-distributor-exhibitor, on condition of anonymity, told us, “This stalemate will continue till late Wednesday.” Pointing out that it’s not right for a distributor to make unreasonable demands after reports of a film’s actor-producer seeking fair play for both releases, he said, “Eventually, this stalemate could end in a 60:40 ratio. In the southern territories, Salaar will get 60 per cent preference, while Dunki will get as much in the rest of India.” Addressing the comparison between the collections, our industry insider adds, “The numbers won’t give a clear picture because tickets are reasonably priced in south India as compared to west and north.” 


Waiting for MunnaBhai 3


Waiting for MunnaBhai 3


Talking of Dunki, Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial debut Munna Bhai MBBS completed 20 years of its release yesterday. Arshad Warsi, who played Circuit, can’t believe it has been two decades. Alongside a picture with Sanjay Dutt, who played the titular role, the actor shared an incident on social media, saying, “After many years, we went back on the sets of a project and it was shocking. The unit couldn’t believe it, and wanted to take pictures with us because we were in our costumes as Munna and Circuit. It was flattering to see the new young generation and the old ones identify with us. Guess, that’s the magic this film has created.” Celebrating the ‘laughter, emotions and a whole lot of jadoo ki jhappi’, Sanju wrote, “A journey filled with unforgettable moments. Grateful for the love and support that made this film a timeless classic. Hoping that Munna Bhai 3 will be made soon!” We also hope that Hirani is listening. 

Quash the case please

Quash the case please

Jacqueliene Fernandez has reportedly petitioned the Delhi High Court to have the FIR against her and the additional chargesheet issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) set aside. She also claimed that the law enforcement agency has behaved in a partisan manner in registering cases against her. In her plea, Jacqueliene has apparently stated that the evidence submitted by the ED could well serve as proof of her innocence and of becoming Sukesh’s target. It is also stated that since there is no indication of her involvement in helping him in the money-laundering case, she cannot be prosecuted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Inspired by Saif

Inspired by Saif

During a recent actors’ roundtable, Kareena Kapoor Khan said actor-husband Saif Ali Khan encourages her to take on challenging roles. “Saif is quite a cinematic mind himself because he watches a lot of movies and we discuss many of them. He has been a risk taker, he is wild in his thoughts, and he reads a lot,” she said.  Revealing that he watches a lot of actors’ interviews till 3 am and even wakes her up to discuss what international actors have said, she added, “We push each other and I respect that.”

 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

prabhas Shah Rukh Khan sanjay dutt Arshad Warsi jacqueline fernandez saif ali khan Kareena Kapoor bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK