Shah Rukh Khan and family in Jamnagar. Pic/Viral Bhayani

Listen to this article Shah Rukh Khan to ring in New Year 2025 in Jamnagar? Here's what we know x 00:00

New Year 2025 is just around the corner, and just like that, 2024 is about to bid adieu. To welcome the new year in style, Shah Rukh Khan has landed in Jamnagar with his wife Gauri Khan and their son AbRam Khan. Earlier in the morning, the Khan family was snapped arriving in Mumbai after their quick getaway at Alibaug, where they were accompanied by Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Suhana Khan's rumoured boyfriend, Agastya Nanda.

Shah Rukh Khan & family reach Jamnagar

After reaching Mumbai from Alibaug, the Khan family directly headed to Kalina airport to catch a flight for Jamnagar, where they are reportedly planning to ring in the new year. The paparazzi clicked Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan, and AbRam Khan at the airport after they landed in Jamnagar. While Shah Rukh Khan looked smart in a black t-shirt with grey cargo pants paired with a black hoodie, Gauri Khan was snapped exuding boss lady vibes as she wore black pants and layered them with a white top and a yellow blazer. Gauri and SRK were accompanied by their youngest son, AbRam, who was looking cute in a blue jersey and white shorts.

Salman Khan’s birthday at Jamnagar

Meanwhile, since the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani in Jamnagar, the place has become celebrities' favorite spot to enjoy their special day. Earlier on the 27th, Salman Khan, along with his family, reached Jamnagar to celebrate his 59th birthday. The grand bash was hosted by the Ambanis, who also made sure that Bhaijaan's day was as special as he is. The actor cut a multi-tier cake and was then seen enjoying fireworks.

A few days back, Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina also reached the city to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Yash Singhal and Kresha Parekh. Orry was also seen along with them.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front:

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan, he will next be seen in King alongside Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Rumour has it that Suhana’s second film is inspired by the English-language French production Léon: The Professional (1994). It has been titled King. The original film revolves around a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in a twelve-year-old after her family is murdered by a corrupt official. The two form an unusual relationship as she becomes his protégée and learns to be like him. Director Sujoy Ghosh is adapting the revenge drama, with Shah Rukh Khan playing a role originally essayed by Jean Reno and Suhana stepping into Natalie Portman’s shoes.