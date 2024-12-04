Abhishek Bachchan has grabbed eyeballs when he recently gave advice to all married men. The actor was engaging in a fun chat during an awards night

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek

Abhishek Bachchan recently attended the Filmfare OTT awards in Mumbai. During the show, while seated in the audience, the actor engaged in a fun chat with the host. H was seen giving an advice to all married men during the chat. This comes amid his rumoured separation from wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

In a viral video, Abhisek Bachchan is asked, "Ek chota sa sawaal hai aapse, aap itne badhiya performance dete hai ke critics sawaal nahi utha paate. Kaise kar lete hai aap yeh? (I want to ask you how you silence critics through your performance? How could you manage to do that?)"

Abhishek replies, "It is very simple. It has nothing to do with us. We do what the directors tell us to do. Chup chaap kaam karke ghar aa jaate hai (Do your job and go home)." The conversation took an unexpected turn when the host compared Abhishek's tips to that of following one's wife's instructions. Abhishek shot back, "Haan. All married men have to do that...do as your wife says." The clip shared by Filmfare on its Instagram feed and is viral.

Abhishek Bachchan thanks Aishwarya for being at home

Aishwarya has only been a part of Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ in recent years. In an interview with The Hindu, Abhishek said, “In my household, I’m lucky I get to go out and make movies but I know that Aishwarya is at home with Aaradhya and I thank her immensely for that but I don’t think the kids look at it that way. They don’t look at you as a third person, they look at you as the first person."

Aishwarya drops the Bachchan name

The internet for months has been abuzz with rumours of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's separation. The rumours began when Aishwarya and their daughter Aaradhya was not seen as part of family celebrations. It further strengthened when none of the Bachchan family members including Abhishek wished Aishwarya or Aaradhya on their birthdays on social media in November.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya recently attended an event in Dubai that highlighted women's empowerment. Videos of the same surfaced on social media that showed the former Miss World taking to the stage to address the crowd. However, what grabbed eyeballs was the backdrop that introduced her sans the heavyweight Bollywood surname “Bachchan”.