Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News

Have you heard? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to work; Vignesh Shivan quits X

Updated on: 02 December,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

All eyes have been on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan amid rumours about their divorce. But Aishwarya has no time for negativity

Have you heard? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to work; Vignesh Shivan quits X

Allu Arjun

Have you heard? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to work; Vignesh Shivan quits X
Work mode on



All eyes have been on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan amid rumours about their divorce. But Aishwarya has no time for negativity. Instead, she is back at work, shooting a new project. How do we know? Via popular make-up artist Adrian Jacob’s Instagram Story, where he posted a selfie with Aishwarya and captioned it, “A lovely day of work.” It’s not known whether it’s a brand shoot or a film project. 


Don’t have space for hate

On Sunday, director Vignesh Shivan deactivated his X (formerly Twitter) account. This comes amid the ongoing feud between his superstar-wife Nayanthara and producer-actor Dhanush over the use of three-second footage from the latter’s production, Naanum Rowdy Dhan (2015), in the documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale. Some linked Vignesh’s latest step to the controversy. But then, many speculated that it could be his response to the online backlash he received after heappeared on a round-table chat pertaining to pan-India films. Netizens questioned his presence, pointing out that the director’s last film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (2022) was not a pan-India project, nor is his upcoming Tamil offering, Love Insurance Kompany. 

Rich praise from Anurag

Pics/Instagram, AFP
Pics/Instagram, AFP

Anurag Kashyap recently shared a heartfelt review of I Want to Talk after watching it with his daughter, Aaliyah. Calling it their “last movie date” before her upcoming wedding, the filmmaker reflected on the emotional experience of watching the Shoojit Sircar-directed film together. “It was like deep cleansing of the soul. I laughed and teared up,” he wrote, praising Abhishek Bachchan’s career-best performance.

