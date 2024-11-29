Dhanush had earlier sought damages of Rs 10 crore following the release of the Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’s trailer, which featured 3 seconds of footage from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

Nayanthara Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article ‘No violation’: Nayanthara’s lawyer responds to Dhanush’s Rs 10 cr legal notice over Naanum Rowdy Dhaan clip x 00:00

After Tamil superstar Dhanush’s production house, Wunderbar Movies moved the Madras HC against Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan over alleged copyright infringement concerning visuals from the movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, the Lady Superstar’s lawyer has responded to the same claiming there has been no violation as per the law.

Nayanthara’s lawyer responds to Dhanush’s Rs 10 cr legal notice

The civil suit filed by Wunderbar Movies was presented on Wednesday before a bench led by Justice Abdul Quddhose. The judge instructed Nayanthara and her husband, Vignesh Shivan, to respond to the suit and adjourned the matter.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Nayanthara’s lawyer Rahul Dhawan said, “Our response is that there is no infringement or violation because what has been utilised by us in the docu-series is not part of behind-the-scenes (from the film). The same is part of personal library, Therefore this is not infringement.”

Why did Dhanush send a legal notice to Nayanthara?

Dhanush had earlier sought damages of Rs 10 crore following the release of the Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’s trailer, which featured three seconds of behind-the-scenes footage from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. He claims that footage from the movie was used without his prior consent.

Featuring accounts from friends and colleagues, including Rana Daggubatti, Taapsee Pannu, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, as well as her family, Nayanthara’s documentary unmasks her unyielding work ethic as an artist and her transformation as a daughter, sister, wife, and mother.

Nayanthara calls Dhanush ‘vile’ in open letter

Nayanthara wrote an open letter to the actor on her Instagram. A part of that open letter read, "It’s almost been 10 years since the release of the film, and it is a long time for someone to continue to be this vile while wearing a mask in front of the world. I have not forgotten all the horrible things that you said about the film that was one of your biggest hits as a producer and a film that is loved by all even today."

For the unversed, 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' featured Nayanthara opposite Vijay Sethupathi. It was directed by her now-husband Vignesh Shivan and was backed by Dhanush under the Wunderbar Films banner in 2015.