The legal fight between Dhanush and Nayanthara is not going to end anytime soon. As the world awaited Dhanush's response to Nayanthara's open letter, the actor has reportedly filed a suit in the Madras High Court against Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan for using visuals from his production 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' in her Netflix documentary without obtaining his permission. The report suggests that Dhanush's Wunderbar Films Private Limited filed the suit against Nayanthara, Vignesh, and their Rowdy Pictures Private Limited.

The Hindu reported that the suit claims Nayanthara has used a clip in the Netflix docu-drama ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’ without obtaining permission from Dhanush. This suit came after Dhanush sent a legal notice to the actress demanding Rs 10 crore for using "three seconds of behind-the-scenes footage" from the film.

Further, the report claims that Dhanush's company has taken permission from the high court to sue the entity to which Netflix reports its content investments in India. Considering Los Gatos Production Services India LLP is based in Mumbai, Dhanush has demanded permission under Clause 12 of the Letter Patent to sue the company within the jurisdiction of the Madras High Court.

Reportedly, the court has granted permission to Dhanush and has also demanded Nayanthara respond to the notice at the next hearing.

All about Dhanush vs Nayanthara war

The drama began when Nayanthara used a three-second footage of ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ in the docu-drama ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’. Following this, Dhanush sent her a legal notice demanding Rs 10 crore. While choosing not to take the legal route, Nayanthara wrote an open letter to the actor on her Instagram. A part of that open letter reads, "It’s almost been 10 years since the release of the film, and it is a long time for someone to continue to be this vile while wearing a mask in front of the world. I have not forgotten all the horrible things that you said about the film that was one of your biggest hits as a producer and a film that is loved by all even today."

For the unversed, 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' featured Nayanthara opposite Vijay Sethupathi. It was directed by her now-husband Vignesh Shivan and was backed by Dhanush under the Wunderbar Films banner in 2015.