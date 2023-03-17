Shah Rukh Khan lovingly calls Rani Mukerji as ‘My Rani’ as he reviews ‘Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway’ on Twitter

On Thursday night, the 'Pathaan' star took to Twitter and penned a delightful note praising Rani, as well as, the entire team of 'Mrs. Norway Vs Chatterjee'

(Pic courtesy: Pallav Paliwal)

Rani Mukerji's much-talked-about movie, 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' has finally hit theatres today, i.e. March 17. Rani, who was last seen on the big screen in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' in 2021, has been garnering immense appreciation for her moving performance in 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway'.

Right from her fans to her friends from the film fraternity, everybody is lauding Rani for delivering a scintillating performance in her latest outing. After Rekha, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal and others, who applauded Rani and showered their love on the movie, the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan have shared his generous thoughts about Rani and her freshly released film, 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway'.

On Thursday night, the 'Pathaan' star took to Twitter and penned a delightful note praising Rani, as well as, the entire team of 'Mrs. Norway Vs Chatterjee'.

“What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a Queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim, @AnirbanSpeaketh, #Namit, #SaumyaMukherjee, #BalajiGauri all shine. A must watch," Shah Rukh wrote.

Alongside his appreciation tweet, King Khan also shared the official poster of 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway'.

What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a Queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim, @AnirbanSpeaketh, #Namit, #SaumyaMukherjee, #BalajiGauri all shine. A must watch. pic.twitter.com/xKrphoY6SG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 16, 2023

Shah Rukh, who has earlier shared screen space with Rani in popular movies like, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Chalte Chalte' and 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', lovingly called Rani as 'My Rani' while appreciating Mukerji, who plays a mother in Ashima Chibber's directorial.

Calling it a ‘must watch’, Shah Rukh encouraged his millions of fans and followers to watch Rani’s latest outing as he reviewed ‘Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway’ on social media.

On Wednesday, a special screening of ‘Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway’ was held at the YRF Studios which saw Bollywood actors like Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Kapil Sharma among several others in attendance.

Directed by Ashima Chibber, 'Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway' talks about the life of an immigrant mother that fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children.