As fans gathered outside Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan surprised them all as he came out to wave to his followers

In Pic: Shah Rukh Khan outside Mannat (Pic credit/Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article Shah Rukh Khan makes special appearance, surprises fans gathered outside Mannat x 00:00

Shah Rukh Khan is currently riding high on the success of his recently released film 'Dunki.' The Rajkumar Hirani directorial is SRK's third film of the year, and he has been receiving critical acclaim for his portrayal of Hardy. As fans gathered outside Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan surprised them all as he came out to wave to his followers. It's not the first time fans have gathered outside King Khan's residence; rather, it's a tradition they have been following for years.

Saturday's collections for 'Dunki' marked an approximate 30 percent increase from its second-day figures, significantly boosting the movie's momentum. This surge was crucial for the film to maintain a steady pace at the box office. To date, the movie has amassed Rs 75 crore and is anticipated to enter the Rs 100 crore club by Sunday. Globally, 'Dunki' is nearing the Rs 150 crore mark at the box office.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is by far the slowest 150 crore among all three Shah Rukh Khan films, and the contributing reason for it has been the release of Prabhas’ 'Salaar' just a day after 'Dunki’s' release. The Prashanth Neel directorial surpassed the opening day collections of several films by grossing 178.7 Cr. globally on Friday, making it the only Indian film to achieve such a phenomenal opening. The film has now crossed a whopping 295.7 Cr. in just two days at the global box office.

Apart from Shah Rukh, the film 'Dunki' stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Penned by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, 'Dunki' is a heartfelt narrative depicting the journey of four friends striving to reach foreign shores. It portrays their challenging yet life-altering expedition in pursuit of their dreams. Rooted in real-life experiences, 'Dunki' weaves together diverse tales of love and friendship, delivering both humour and poignant moments.

On the other hand, 'Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1' revolves around a gang leader's commitment to his dying friend as he embarks on a mission to confront other criminal gangs. With stellar performances by Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu, this film promises a captivating visual and emotional spectacle.