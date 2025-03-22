As IPL 2025 commenced with a new season, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders extended his best wishes to the team

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 commenced with a new season, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) extended his best wishes to the team ahead of their opening match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Dressed in a white T-shirt paired with denim, the actor made a stylish entrance. He also greeted his fans at the airport, waving and blowing kisses, much to their delight.

SRK’s message for KKR

In a video shared by KKR's official Instagram handle, Shah Rukh Khan was seen greeting each player individually in the dressing room. He embraced them warmly and said, "God bless you. Please be healthy, be happy. And thank you, Chandu sir, for looking after them. Welcome aboard to the new members. Thank you, Ajinkya (Rahane), for joining us and being a captain. God bless you, and I hope you will find a good home here and play well with all of us. Have a good evening, a good match, and be healthy."

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

The superstar will reunite with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand for King. Earlier reports suggested that the film is inspired by the English-language French production, Leon: The Professional (1994). The original film revolves around a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in a twelve-year-old after her family is murdered by a corrupt official. The two form an unusual relationship, as she becomes his protégée and learns to be like him. Khan will be playing a role that was essayed by Jean Reno and his daughter Suhana Khan will be stepping into Natalie Portman’s shoes. It will feature Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist and also have Abhay Verma of Munjya fame in a pivotal role.

Shah Rukh Khan may add another name to the list of South Indian filmmakers with whom he has found favour. He is said to be in discussion with Sukumar, the man behind the successful Pushpa franchise.

Rumours had previously suggested that the duo would join hands for a dark, intense, psychological thriller, but fresh buzz hints at something entirely different. “King Khan will play an anti-hero, but this will be a rural political action drama that promises to show him in a raw, rustic, and desi avatar that blends his mass appeal with his global superstar image. It will also explore social issues like caste and class oppression,” a source told Mid-day.