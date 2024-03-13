Watch Shah Rukh hold a female fan’s hand as she tries to click a picture with him, and SRK’s cute gesture melted hearts

Shah Rukh Khan adorable gesture for a fan

Listen to this article Shah Rukh Khan melts hearts as he holds fan's hand in adorable gesture - Watch x 00:00

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most humble and beloved actors in the film industry. The superstar has been ruling hearts for decades, and his kind and loving nature makes him a favourite among fans. Recently, Shah Rukh attended an event in Mumbai, and the pictures and videos of him performing on stage left his fans in awe. Now, a new video has emerged on the internet which proves why Shah Rukh is the King Khan.

In this new video, Shah Rukh holds a female fan’s hand as she tries to click a picture with him, and SRK’s cute gesture melted hearts. With a smile on his face, the actor holds the fan’s hand as he walks with heavy security. Check out the video below:

ADVERTISEMENT

SRK himself not leaving her hand ❤️

Such a guy man #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/bua4VZ4cWp — ℣αɱριя౯ 2.0 (@SRCxmbatant) March 12, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

On the work front, SRK returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' in January 2023. It marked his first hit after his sabbatical of four years post delivering a series of duds like 'Zero' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'. Post that, he returned to the theatres with 'Jawan'. The film once again saw him in an action avatar. It collected over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. He did not stop here. In December, he came up with 'Dunki', which also did decent business at the box office.

And now if a little birdie is to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to create the 'Pathaan' universe with the second part. The production of the YRF film is expected to begin as early as the end of this year. 'Pathaan', which was directed by Sidharth Anand, also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.



A report by mid-day.com stated that is expected to roll early next year and will set the stage for Tiger vs Pathaan (Sequel before face-off, Feb 23). Not just that, the film will also feature a new spy alongside Khan who will play his protege as they pack a punch together. The makers are looking for an actor who is in his 20s to join the YRF Spy Universe.