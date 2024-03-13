Breaking News
Now, khataras are slowing down work on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
Test Drive: How Mumbai Coastal Road will create new bottlenecks
Three dead in scaffolding mishap: ‘My son left home this morning with a smile on his face’
Mumbai: Meanwhile, it is a breeze on the old road
Mumbai: BEST bus driver runs over senior citizen
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shah Rukh Khan melts hearts as he holds fans hand in adorable gesture Watch
<< Back to Elections 2024

Shah Rukh Khan melts hearts as he holds fan's hand in adorable gesture - Watch

Updated on: 13 March,2024 08:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Top

Watch Shah Rukh hold a female fan’s hand as she tries to click a picture with him, and SRK’s cute gesture melted hearts

Shah Rukh Khan melts hearts as he holds fan's hand in adorable gesture - Watch

Shah Rukh Khan adorable gesture for a fan

Listen to this article
Shah Rukh Khan melts hearts as he holds fan's hand in adorable gesture - Watch
x
00:00

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most humble and beloved actors in the film industry. The superstar has been ruling hearts for decades, and his kind and loving nature makes him a favourite among fans. Recently, Shah Rukh attended an event in Mumbai, and the pictures and videos of him performing on stage left his fans in awe. Now, a new video has emerged on the internet which proves why Shah Rukh is the King Khan.


In this new video, Shah Rukh holds a female fan’s hand as she tries to click a picture with him, and SRK’s cute gesture melted hearts. With a smile on his face, the actor holds the fan’s hand as he walks with heavy security. Check out the video below:



Shah Rukh Khan's work front

On the work front, SRK returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' in January 2023. It marked his first hit after his sabbatical of four years post delivering a series of duds like 'Zero' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'. Post that, he returned to the theatres with 'Jawan'. The film once again saw him in an action avatar. It collected over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. He did not stop here. In December, he came up with 'Dunki', which also did decent business at the box office. 

And now if a little birdie is to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to create the 'Pathaan' universe with the second part. The production of the YRF film is expected to begin as early as the end of this year. 'Pathaan', which was directed by Sidharth Anand, also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

A report by mid-day.com  stated that is expected to roll early next year and will set the stage for Tiger vs Pathaan (Sequel before face-off, Feb 23). Not just that, the film will also feature a new spy alongside Khan who will play his protege as they pack a punch together. The makers are looking for an actor who is in his 20s to join the YRF Spy Universe. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Shah Rukh Khan Entertainment News Pathaan Jawan Entertainment News Update Entertainment Top Stories bollywood
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK