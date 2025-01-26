Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated Republic Day with his family in Mannat on Sunday. The actor also penned a hopeful message for all

Shah Rukh Khan

Listen to this article Shah Rukh Khan pens a message on Republic Day: 'Let's make a promise to ourselves...' x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated India's 76th Republic Day at his Mumbai home, Mannat. On Sunday evening, the actor took to his social media handle to share a picture from the flag hoisting at his home. Along with the picture, he also penned a message urging all to make a promise.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the picture, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen dressed in a white shirt saluting at the Indian tri-colour hoisted in the garden of his Mumbai bungalow. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "This Republic Day, let’s promise ourselves to contribute to an India that we can proudly pass on to the generations to come. Let’s uphold the values of the Constitution and hold our heads high with pride. Happy Republic Day and Jai Hind."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the film 'Dunki' that was released in theatres in 2023. In the same year, he was also seen in the films 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'. All three films were patriotic in nature with Khan's character putting nation first. While Pathaan saw him go all out fighting the enemies of India, Jawan saw him highlighting the importance of people's voice in a democracy. While Dunki was largely a love story, his character an ex-army officer chooses nation's honour over love.

Aamir Khan celebrates Republic Day at Statue of Unity

Actor Aamir Khan joined the Republic Day celebrations at Gujarat's Statue of Unity in Kevadia on Sunday, offering heartfelt praise for the monumental structure. The Statue of Unity, standing tall at 182 meters (597 feet), is the world's tallest statue and honours the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of India's most influential leaders.

Describing his experience at the iconic site, Aamir Khan said, "The first image of the Statue of Unity itself was breathtaking. It is such a beautiful place. I want to thank Modi ji for thinking of celebrating the contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji in such a grand way." The actor, reflecting on his personal connection to the day, recalled his great grand uncle Maulana Azad's role in the struggle for India's independence alongside Sardar Patel and Mahatma Gandhi.

Khan further said, "My great grand uncle, Maulana Azad, who was a comrade of Sardar Patel, stood by him in the struggle and worked alongside him and Gandhi ji. For me, this is a very special day."

He added, "I was thinking about how many discussions they must have had while sitting together, and how many joys and struggles they must have faced in this journey. So, it was a very special day for me, and I really enjoyed it tremendously."