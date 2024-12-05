Shah Rukh Khan Khan treated fans to stylish dance moves on his chartbuster song "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" from his spy-thriller Pathaan, starring him opposite Deepika Padukone in the lead roles

Shah Rukh Khan never disappoints us when it comes to stealing hearts, and when it is about seeing him dance in front of your eyes, it is a dream come true for many. Last night, SRK took the crowd by storm as he performed at a private event in New Delhi. King Khan treated fans to stylish dance moves on his chartbuster song "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" from his spy-thriller Pathaan, starring him opposite Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

For die-hard Shah Rukh fans, seeing him in person is a dream come true. Last night, Shah Rukh Khan's energy was breaking records as he danced to "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" with an electrifying performance. At the event in Delhi, Shah Rukh looked utterly stylish in a black-on-black outfit. His ensemble was elevated with a diamond-studded brooch and black eyewear. He also performed his iconic song "Chaiyya Chaiyya." The pictures and videos of SRK in his element are all over the internet, and fans just can't stop gushing over the King Khan and his unmatched swag.

Netizens react to viral clip

While sharing the clip, one wrote, "Party Pathaan Ki Ho Toh Mehmaan-Nawaazi Ke Liye Pathaan Toh Aayega Hi!" Another wrote, "Shah Rukh Khan winning hearts with his new cut & awesome moves in this latest spotting at a private event in Delhi." A third fan commented, "SRK is very kind, very lovely, and has a big heart and the best personality." "Jalwa hai Khan sahab ka," one comment reads.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan, he will next be seen in King alongside Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Rumour has it that Suhana’s second film is inspired by the English-language French production Leon: The Professional (1994). It has been titled King. The original film revolves around a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in a twelve-year-old after her family is murdered by a corrupt official. The two form an unusual relationship as she becomes his protégée and learns to be like him. Director Sujoy Ghosh is adapting the revenge drama, with Shah Rukh Khan playing a role originally essayed by Jean Reno and Suhana stepping into Natalie Portman’s shoes.