Shah Rukh Khan performs puja at Sai Baba temple in Shirdi with daughter Suhana ahead of 'Dunki' release

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Thursday, performed a puja and sought the blessing of Sai Baba in Shirdi, Maharashtra, along with his daughter Suhana Khan

Every day we inch closer to the release of 'Dunki'. In preparation, Shah Rukh Khan, on Thursday, performed a puja and sought the blessing of Sai Baba in Shirdi, Maharashtra, along with his daughter Suhana Khan.

Ahead of the release of his comedy-drama 'Dunki', several videos and pictures of the 'Jawan' actor surfaced on social media, in which he can be seen performing puja and other rituals with Suhana at the temple. Before heading for Darshan, SRK was seen interacting with a few people around him. He also greeted an individual with folded hands. SRK kept it casual and was seen donning a black jacket that he teamed up with a white t-shirt, a jogger, and a cap.

Shah Rukh Khan visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu on Tuesday

Shah Rukh Khan visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu on Tuesday, days ahead of the release of his film 'Dunki'. Almost incognito in a black hoodie, the 58-year-old actor was spotted walking in the Mata Vaishno Devi-Katra Bhawan. Shah Rukh was accompanied by his manager, Puja Dadlani, and his security detail, according to PTI. This is his third visit to the temple in a year. The actor visited the shrine in August and December 2022, before the release of his films 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan', respectively. Shah Rukh visited Vaishno Devi exactly one year ago, on December 12, before the release of Pathaan, which marked his comeback to the big screen after four years.

Previously, too, he visited the famous temple before the release of his comeback film 'Pathaan' in January and also before the release of 'Jawan'.

About Dunki

'Dunki' is set to hit theatres on December 21. It features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. 'Dunki' is a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, 'Dunki' is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heartbreaking answers.

Recently, the makers unveiled Dunki's official trailer titled 'Dunki: Drop 4' which offers a peek into the world of Rajkumar Hirani. Opening with SRK onboard a train sets the tone for the adventure that lies ahead. The video unit introduces the whimsical characters, starting with Hardy, played by SRK, who enters a picturesque village in Punjab and encounters a group of spirited friends: Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, all sharing a common dream of travelling to London in pursuit of better opportunities and a better life for their loved ones back home.

(With inputs from ANI)