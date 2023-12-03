Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shah Rukh Khan praises daughter Suhana Khans roller skating skills in The Archies

Shah Rukh Khan praises daughter Suhana Khan's roller skating skills in 'The Archies'

Updated on: 03 December,2023 06:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI

Top

During the recent AskSRK session, a fan asked the superstar when he would start roller skating in his movies like his daughter Suhana

Shah Rukh Khan praises daughter Suhana Khan's roller skating skills in 'The Archies'

Shah Rukh Khan with daughter Suhana. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Shah Rukh Khan praises daughter Suhana Khan's roller skating skills in 'The Archies'
x
00:00

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday praised her daughter Suhana Khan's roller skating skills.


SRK conducted an #AskSRK session on X during which a fan questioned him, "#Suhanakhan stealing all your spotlight by roller skating.. when will you roller skate in your movies?"



To which he replied, "Never ever I have tried it a few times and fallen on my butt!!! I will leave skating to Suhana, she is really good at it."

Suhana is all set to make her acting debut with the upcoming film 'The Archies'.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from December 7.

The film also marks the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

SRK, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's film 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu.

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, 'Dunki' is a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores, it charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories, and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

The film also features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover.'Dunki' is all set to hit cinemas on December 21.

It marks SRK's first on-screen collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani, Taapsee and Vicky Kaushal.

