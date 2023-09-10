Shah Rukh Khan. On September 10, he extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's triumphant role as the host of the G20 Presidency

Source/Instagram

Listen to this article Shah Rukh Khan praises PM Narendra Modi's success as India takes charge of G20 Presidency x 00:00

Shah Rukh Khan is currently on cloud nine as his latest film Jawan enjoys a resounding success at the box office. The actor has been overwhelmed by the love and appreciation pouring in from fans, fellow Bollywood celebrities, and the entire film fraternity.

Taking to his social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter), Shah Rukh Khan expressed his gratitude to all those who made Jawan a blockbuster hit. The film, which released on September 7, witnessed cinema halls transformed into roaring stadiums as fans cheered enthusiastically.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amidst the celebrations, Shah Rukh Khan. On September 10, he extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's triumphant role as the host of the G20 Presidency.

Congratulations to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for the success of India’s G20 Presidency and for fostering unity between nations for a better future for the people of the world.

It has brought in a sense of honour and pride into the hearts of every Indian. Sir, under your… https://t.co/x6q4IkNHBN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

PM Narendra Modi, in a tweet, shared his sentiments about the G20 Summit, stating, "Productive discussions at the G20 Summit for a better planet..." In response, SRK, known for his eloquence, wrote, "Congratulations to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for the success of India’s G20 Presidency and for fostering unity between nations for a better future for the people of the world. It has brought in a sense of honor and pride into the hearts of every Indian. Sir, under your leadership, we will prosper not in isolation but in Oneness. One Earth, One Family, One Future…". Shah Rukh Khan's heartfelt message highlights the significance of India's role on the global stage and the unity of nations in shaping a brighter future.