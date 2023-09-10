Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards
Maharashtra: The empty posts that are making state lose fight vs malnutrition
Mumbai: 26-year-old held in massive cyber fraud; mastermind at large
Mumbai: DRI makes historic seizure of betel nuts worth Rs 32cr
Mumbai: Three held for security breach at Yellow Gate

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shah Rukh Khan praises PM Narendra Modis success as India takes charge of G20 Presidency

Shah Rukh Khan praises PM Narendra Modi's success as India takes charge of G20 Presidency

Updated on: 10 September,2023 07:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Shah Rukh Khan. On September 10, he extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's triumphant role as the host of the G20 Presidency

Shah Rukh Khan praises PM Narendra Modi's success as India takes charge of G20 Presidency

Source/Instagram

Listen to this article
Shah Rukh Khan praises PM Narendra Modi's success as India takes charge of G20 Presidency
x
00:00

Shah Rukh Khan is currently on cloud nine as his latest film Jawan enjoys a resounding success at the box office. The actor has been overwhelmed by the love and appreciation pouring in from fans, fellow Bollywood celebrities, and the entire film fraternity.


Taking to his social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter), Shah Rukh Khan expressed his gratitude to all those who made Jawan a blockbuster hit. The film, which released on September 7, witnessed cinema halls transformed into roaring stadiums as fans cheered enthusiastically.


Amidst the celebrations, Shah Rukh Khan. On September 10, he extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's triumphant role as the host of the G20 Presidency.


PM Narendra Modi, in a tweet, shared his sentiments about the G20 Summit, stating, "Productive discussions at the G20 Summit for a better planet..." In response, SRK, known for his eloquence, wrote, "Congratulations to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for the success of India’s G20 Presidency and for fostering unity between nations for a better future for the people of the world. It has brought in a sense of honor and pride into the hearts of every Indian. Sir, under your leadership, we will prosper not in isolation but in Oneness. One Earth, One Family, One Future…". Shah Rukh Khan's heartfelt message highlights the significance of India's role on the global stage and the unity of nations in shaping a brighter future.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Girija Oak Godbole, Ashlesha Thakur, Lehar Khan, and others in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt feature in the film in special yet crucial cameo roles.

Shah Rukh Khan g20 summit narendra modi bollywood bollywood events bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood News Update Bollywood Buzz Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK