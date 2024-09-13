One of the new re-releases is Yash Chopra's 2004 love story, Veer Zaara, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, is now showing again on the big screen

Veer Zaara

This year has been thrilling for Bollywood fans, with some classic films making their way back to theatres. One of the re-releases is Yash Chopra's 2004 love story, Veer Zaara, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, now showing again on the big screen.

Veer Zaara re-release: 3,000 tickets sold in advance

Veer Zaara was re-released on September 13 and has already resonated with audiences once again. As reported by Pinkvilla, the movie sold 3,250 tickets in advance at major cinema chains like Cinepolis and PVR Inox on the first day.

Another 300+ tickets were sold by MovieMax, even outperforming The Buckingham Murders, which also premiered the same day. Veer Zaara is playing on 250 screens across India, with one show per theatre daily. Though Yash Raj Films kept the re-release low-profile, the early bookings have been impressive, and if this keeps up, the film might earn around ₹15-20 lakh on its opening day.

About Veer Zaara re-release and the movie

Directed by the legendary Yash Chopra, Veer-Zaara transcends borders and generations with its powerful narrative of love, sacrifice, and hope. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Rani Mukerji, Divya Dutta and Manoj Bajpayee.

The film showcases eternal love story of Indian Air Force pilot, Veer Pratap Singh (Shah Rukh Khan) and a Pakistani woman, Zaara Hayaat Khan (Preity Zinta). 'Veer Zaara' was much liked for its story, performance by the cast of the movie and music.

Recently, the audience also witnessed the re-release of films like 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein', 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Lakshya', 'Rockstar' and 'Laila Majnu'.

Meanwhile, King Khan is back and how! The Bollywood icon known for his charismatic screen presence and enduring style, made waves with his new look at the IIFA 2024 pre-event held in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. After a lengthy period of sporting long locks for his recent films, Khan turned heads by debuting a sleek, short hairstyle, as he arrived in style at the IIFA 2024 pre-event.

At the pre-event, King Khan dazzled in a funky ensemble. He opted for a black graphic t-shirt paired with funky black flare pants and white sneakers. Completing the look was a black baseball cap, adding a touch of casual cool to his revamped appearance.

(With inputs of ANI)