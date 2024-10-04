Celebrate this Dussehra with Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan's acclaimed 'Dunki', originally released on December 21, 2023, as it premieres on television on October 13

Rajkumar Hirani has consistently captivated audiences with his films, and his most recent release, 'Dunki', starring Shah Rukh Khan, is a masterpiece that has resonated with audiences through its endearing story. The film received widespread acclaim and left a lasting impact on viewers globally. Now, it is set for its world television premiere on October 13, Sunday, at 8 PM, exclusively on Zee Cinema.

Audiences will finally get to experience this heartwarming tale, crafted by Rajkumar Hirani, on their television screens. 'Dunki'is set to premiere on Zee Cinema ten months after its theatrical release. The film addresses the issue of illegal immigration and is named after the infamous 'Dunki' route.

The many 'firsts' with 'Dunki'

'Dunki' marked the first collaboration between two of the most celebrated artists in Indian cinema. The sensational Shah Rukh Khan, known for captivating audiences with his wit and effortless charm, and Rajkumar Hirani, a visionary filmmaker who expertly blends visuals, sound, and narrative into a well-woven and nuanced work of art, joined forces for the first time. The film was also significant because both Shah Rukh Khan and Hirani returned to the silver screen after a four-year hiatus. They both last worked in 2018 films 'Zero' and 'Sanju' respectively. Although it was Shah Rukh's third release of the year, following 'Jawan' and 'Pathan', fans were equally eager to witness the collaboration between him and Hirani. This was also the first time that Shah Rukh and Taapsee shared the screen.

Rajkumar Hirani portrays Khan as a Punjabi man who desperately wants to immigrate to England due to his love interest's desire for a better and more secure future. Shah Rukh plays a familiar romantic role, and the film also includes a significant time leap, similar to some of Khan's earlier films such as 'Veer-Zaara' and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. The Fauji actor portrayed a soldier after nine years; he was last seen in an army uniform in Yash Chopra's final film, 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'.

With Dunki, Rajkumar Hirani delivers a heartfelt story that addresses love, humanity, and the experiences of people who cross borders via the 'Dunki' route. Hirani’s storytelling in Dunki strikes a chord with audiences by seamlessly blending comedy, emotion, and social commentary.

Shah Rukh Khan, Tapsee Pannu and the full cast of Dunki

Dunki features an ensemble cast with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors, including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. A presentation by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, Dunki was produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, and written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. The film was released on the big screen on December 21, 2023.