Pics/Shadab Khan, Instagram

Comedy wanted after action thrillers

Even as Shah Rukh Khan is set to begin his next, King, in early 2025, buzz in B-Town is that he is keen to finalise another movie. The superstar, who also has the sequel to YRF’s Pathaan (2023), is said to be considering some scripts. Since the Sujoy Ghosh-directed film and Aditya Chopra’s spy thriller are high on action, SRK is looking for a breezy, light-hearted entertainer. The actor is reportedly in talks with Dinesh Vijan and Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik for a possible collaboration. He is also said to be in touch with director duo Raj-DK for a comic caper with some action and thrills. However, things are still in the initial stages. While King is expected to wrap up by the time the next monsoon sets in, Adi is contemplating taking Pathaan 2 on floors in early 2026.

Exploring OTT avenue

Daisy Shah, who made her acting debut in Jai Ho (2013), and followed it up with Hate Story 3 (2015) and Race 3 (2018), is all set to foray into the OTT arena with the web series, Red Room. She plays Tia, whose life takes an unexpected turn after she steps into an exclusive nightclub. Soon, she gets entangled in a dark game that not only tests her limits but also forces her to question everything she thought she knew. Excited about the new beginning, Daisy reportedly said, “The digital space allows for more in-depth storytelling, and I’m thrilled to bring Tia’s complex journey to life. Red Room is unlike anything I’ve done before, and I can’t wait for the audience to experience this thrilling ride.”

Money matters

As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (BB3) and Singham Again are set to battle at the box-office this Diwali, the trade is now abuzz with which film has struck more lucrative non-theatrical deals. Buoyed by the success of the previous two instalments, the third edition of the horror comedy starring Kartik Aaryan is said to be earning R135 crore from the music, satellite and digital sales. That’s the highest for the actor whose last release Chandu Champion didn’t fare well. On the other hand, Rohit Shetty’s cop actioner is said to have struck a R130 crore deal with the digital partner, Amazon Prime Video. Adding about R70 crore for the music and the satellite rights, the multi-starrer has closed Rs 200 crore deals for non-theatrical avenues. While the BB3 makers are set to release the trailer on October 6, Rohit is getting ready for a starry trailer launch on October 7.

Kaun banega music mogul?

Rumour has it that producer Bhushan Kumar is reviving his pet project, Mogul, the biopic on his late father, Gulshan Kumar. Insiders claim that he has broached the subject with Ranbir Kapoor. However, the actor, who is set to begin Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War later this month, also has Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious adaptation of the Ramayan to wrap up. Moreover, he has lined up Dhoom 4 next. So, he hasn’t committed anything to Bhushan as yet. Insiders claim that should things not work out with RK, the producer’s next choices are Ayushmann Khurrana and Varun Dhawan. Subhash Kapoor will not helm the movie, and the producer has got a new team of writers to develop the subject with a fresh perspective. Initially announced in 2017 with Akshay Kumar, Mogul was put on hold after the superstar opted out due to creative differences. Subsequently, Aamir Khan was brought on board, but he opted out in the wake of #MeToo allegations against Subhash. While he returned to the project after things were sorted, the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha (2022) made him rethink his career moves.

After-Diwali fireworks

The makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule are set to unleash the theatrical trailer of the much anticipated Allu Arjun-starrer only around the second week of November. “By then, all the Diwali euphoria over Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be on the wane. The makers are optimistic that Pushpa 2 will dominate all movie-talk once the trailer is unveiled,” said a source. Director Sukumar’s sequel to Pushpa: The Rise (2021) also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. After the first instalment emerged as a blockbuster, the makers have upped the ante in every aspect and are upbeat about the sequel registering record footfall this time around.

War of words

Asim Riaz, who was seen fighting with the other contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, yesterday wrote on X, “This d**** had to defame me to show that this loser has finally done something in his life at the age of 40.” While he didn’t name anyone, Karan Veer Mehra, who won the latest edition of the reality television show, countered, saying, “Too much steroids has entered your mind, expect destruction for sure! I don’t think you were taught in school to understand this ‘Brah’.” While Asim got panned for his post, Karan has been getting a lot of support from netizens.