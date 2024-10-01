Imagine what happens if someone questions Shah Rukh Khan about living in a 2-BHK, or if he’s a good dancer, or what will happen to romance after he retires?

In Pic: Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar

Shah Rukh Khan is not only the king of romance, but he is also ruling our hearts with his witty replies, and there is no denying the fact that no one can beat SRK in a war of words. Now, imagine what happens if someone questions him about living in a 2-BHK, or if he’s a good dancer, or what will happen to romance after he retires? Obviously, you'd expect the funniest answers to come in. This is exactly what happened when Karan Johar hosted SRK for a fun question-and-answer round.

Shah Rukh Khan solved Karan Johar's queries.

During a special segment of the IIFA 2024, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar came on stage and asked a few of his doubts, which will have you rolling.

Karan's first question to Shah Rukh was, "You live in Mannat, a bungalow, but have you ever thought of living in an apartment?" And did Karan expect a normal answer? Well, well, when you question the king, you get wit. While reacting to the filmmaker, the 'Jawan' star said, “Ho hi nahi sakta na, kyunki mere upar koi ho hi nahi sakta. Main actors ki ceiling hoon (See, that’s not possible because no one can be above me. I am the ceiling of all actors)," as the audience roared.

Karan Johar then asked Shah Rukh what will happen to romance after he retires, and to this, Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Romance, replied, "Actually, romance will retire with me.” Karan didn’t stop there. The filmmaker then questioned Shah Rukh about whether he thinks he is a good dancer, to which SRK said, "Mujhe dancing ki zaroorat hi nahi padti, puri film industry mere ungliyon pe nachti hai (I don’t need to dance, the film industry sways to my fingertips),” as the audience once again broke into huge applause.

More about Shah Rukh Khan

SRK returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' in January 2023. In the film, SRK donned an action avatar and left everyone in awe. The film broke several records at the box office and managed to grab a name in the list of one of the highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry. The film marked SRK's first hit after his sabbatical of four years post delivering a series of duds like 'Zero' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'.