Shah Rukh Khan reacted to a video from a special screening of Jawan in Bengaluru held in memory of his father Meer Taj Mohammad Khan

Pic/Google

Listen to this article Shah Rukh Khan reacts to fans dedicating Jawan's special show in Bengaluru to his father Meer Taj Mohammad Khan x 00:00

Shah Rukh Khan's fans are going the extra mile to promote and support his recently released blockbuster, Jawan. After organising charitable shows in cities like Mumbai, a fan club dedicated a special screening of the film to the superstar's late father, Meer Taj Mohammad Khan. It was for underprivileged women and children.

On X, formerly called Twitter, a fan club named Shah Rukh Khan Warriors Fan Club shared a video from the screening held in Bengaluru. They wrote, "Bengaluru SRK Warriors organised #Jawan Charity Show for underprivileged women & kids remembering Meer Taj Mohammad Khan!"

ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru SRK Warriors organised #Jawan Charity Show for underprivileged women & kids remembering Meer Taj Mohammad Khan!



ONE NATION, ONE EMOTION, ONE #SHAHRUKHKHAN



| @iamsrk @Atlee_dir |pic.twitter.com/B2CPidq5vv — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) September 19, 2023

Shah Rukh reacted to the video and commented, "Thank u everyone…. This is very sweet and heartening. Love u!! Hope u all had a good time…"

Thank u everyone…. This is very sweet and heartening. Love u!! Hope u all had a good time… https://t.co/OW9DaaXcN4 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 19, 2023

Shah Rukh engages in philanthropy through his charitable organisation, Meer Foundation, which derives its name from his late father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan. With the establishment, Shah Rukh aims for an effective change at the ground level through extensive work. He founded the Meer Foundation in October 2013. It primarily functions to empower women.

The superstar lost his father at a young age. His mother passed away almost a decade later. Recently, a video went viral in which Shah Rukh can be heard revealing the reason behind not visiting Kashmir and it has a connection with his father.

He said, "My father’s mother was Kashmiri. To unhone mujhe bola tha zindagi mein bola tha mujhe teen jagah zaroor dekhna life mein, main rahun ya naa rahun. Ek Istanbul zaroor dekhna, ek Italy zaroor dekhna aur ek Kashmir hai zaroor dekhna. Lekin baaki do mere bina bhi dekh lena par Kashmir mere bina mat dekhna. So he died very early. I have been all over the world par main Kashmir kabhi nahi gaya. Bahut saare mauke bhi mile, Doston ne bahut bulaya, my family has been to vacation lekin main Kashmir kabhi nahi gaya. Kyunki mere father ne kaha tha Kashmir mere bina mat dekhna, Kashmir main dikhaaunga."

Workwise, Shah Rukh's Jawan is ruling the box office globally. The film entered the coveted 500-crore club in India. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Wednesday, "#Jawan begins its momentous journey towards â¹ 500 cr… PHENOMENAL TRENDING on weekdays… Gets that extra push due to #Ganeshotsav [partial holiday] on [second] Tue… [Week 2] Fri 18.10 cr, Sat 30.10 cr, Sun 34.26 cr, Mon 14.25 cr, Tue 12.90 cr. Total: â¹ 457.59 cr."