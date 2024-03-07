Breaking News
Watch: SRK speaks in Gujarati, Salman, Ranveer dance to superhit tracks at Anant-Radhika's musical night for Reliance employees 

Updated on: 07 March,2024 09:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Shah Rukh Khan could be seen taking centre stage and delivering his iconic dialogue "Ek Ladki Thi Deewani Si" from the romantic film 'Mohabbatein' in Gujarati. 

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Pic/X Video Screenshot

Listen to this article
It seems like the pre-wedding festivities of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant aren't over yet. On Wednesday, several celebs including actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Arijit Singh once again arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat where the three-day pre-wedding celebrations were held recently.


Reportedly, the celebs arrived in Jamnagar to enthral the employees of Reliance Industries at a special event organised by the Ambani family.


Several pictures and videos from the event have gone viral on social media.


In one such video, SRK could be seen taking centre stage and delivering his iconic dialogue "Ek Ladki Thi Deewani Si" from the romantic film 'Mohabbatein' in Gujarati. 

SRK also shared a warm hug with Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. 

Ranveer, on the other hand, set the stage on fire with his energetic dance performance on superhit tracks like 'Malhari' from the film 'Bajirao Mastani'.

In another video, superstar Salman Khan could be seen performing on stage to his hit tracks like 'Jag Ghoomeya', 'Teri Meri', 'Tere Mast Mast Do Nain', and others.

Apart from them, singer Arijit Singh also arrived in Jamnagar and captivated the audience with his soulful tracks like 'O Maahi', 'Roke Na Ruke Naina', 'Janam Janam', and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' among others.

SRK, Salman and Ranveer were seen leaving Jamnagar on Wednesday night. The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were held in Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3.

Guests from all around the world were in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan had an eventful 2023 with films like ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’, and ‘Dunki’. He returned to the big screen after a sabbatical of four years. 

Salman on the other hand was seen in ‘Tiger 3’ alongside Katrina Kaif. Rumours are abuzz that SRK and Salman will reunite in the YRF film ‘Tiger Vs Pathaan’. 
Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’ and Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’. 

(With inputs from ANI)

