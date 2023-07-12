Breaking News
Shah Rukh Khan showers Jawan’s music director Anirudh Ravichander with love, see tweet

Updated on: 12 July,2023 08:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan, who evidently loved working with Anirudh Ravichander, shared the musician's Twitter post and showered him with love in his witty way

In Pic: Shah Rukh Khan (Pic- Pooja Dadlani Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan is preparing to return to the business following the enormous success of Pathaan, with a number of interesting projects in the works. The superstar will next be seen in the action-thriller Jawan. The much-anticipated production, which marks acclaimed Tamil filmmaker Atlee's Hindi cinema debut, is now capturing the interest of moviegoers with its amazing Prevue, which was recently released.


The Jawan Prevue video went viral on social media and has received a lot of praise from both Shah Rukh Khan fans and moviegoers. Music director Anirudh Ravichander, who is poised to make his Bollywood debut with the much-anticipated production, in particular, has caused quite a stir on the internet with his fantastic background music in the Jawan preview. Along with the audience, Shah Rukh Khan is visibly thrilled with Anirudh's compositions for the film.


Anirudh Ravichander recently revealed the Jawan Prevue in a special tweet devoted to Shah Rukh Khan on his Twitter handle. "Dreams do come true and how! We make our debut with none other than the King @iamsrk Thank you sir... and thank you my dear brother @Atlee_dir... Readyyy," reads Anirudh's post.


Shah Rukh Khan, who evidently loved working with Anirudh Ravichander, shared the musician's Twitter post and showered him with love in his witty way. "Love you to the moon ( because it can be seen only at night ) and back beta. Will miss our Vampire nights!!," wrote the celebrity.

The film, which purportedly stars Shah Rukh Khan in several roles, also marks South cinema's leading lady Nayanthara's Bollywood debut. Vijay Sethupathi is playing the primary antagonist in the film, which also stars Deepika Padukone in cameo roles. Jawan has a superb supporting cast that includes Priya Mani, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Astha Agarwal, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and others.

Based on the prevue, Jawan appears to be a wonderful combination of action and emotion. Jawan is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan under their production company Red Chillies Entertainment. The eagerly anticipated film is set to be released in theatres worldwide on September 7, 2023.

