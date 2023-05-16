Shah Rukh Khan takes an exit from 'Don 3', here's why!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has played the titular role of 'Don' twice in the 'Don' franchise, has decided to exit 'Don 3'. Read further to know why

Still from the movie 'Don'

Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar has kickstarted the scripting for the third instalment of the 'Don' franchise, titled 'Don 3'. Fans who had been eagerly waiting in anticipation to see 'Don 3' with superstar Shah Rukh Khan as the most wanted Don, well, we have some unfortunate news for you. According to reports that are floating around, Shah Rukh Khan who has played the titular role twice in previous two instalments, 'Don' and 'Don 2', has decided to exit 'Don 3'.

In a recent report by Pinkvilla, a source close to the development revealed, “Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have had multiple detailed discussions with Shah Rukh Khan on Don 3. Before the pandemic, a couple of ideas were also discussed, which took shape of a script through the pandemic. Meetings have happened recently too, but Shah Rukh is not too keen to get back as Don again at this point of time. He is willing to do commercial films that cater to universal section of audience, and Don certainly doesn’t fit the bracket of cinema that he is willing to do for the coming few years. He has conveyed his decision to the stakeholders at Excel”

The 'Don' universe had even bigger plans of bringing together the 3 generations of Don - Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and a gen-next star. “But SRK felt the idea of spinning Don universe would be gimmicky and hence advised the team about his exit,” the source added.

“The talks at the moment are on with a hero who has done two films with Excel in the last decade. He is keen to step into the shoes of Don, but has his reservations too, as the legacy of the franchise and the actors who portrayed Don before can’t be replicated by anyone. Don will be rebooted once one of the younger actors takes up the challenge,” the source concluded.

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan has a few anticipated projects in his kitty and 'Jawan' is one of them. The much-talked-about SRK's next, which will see King Khan joining forces with famous Kollywood director, Atlee Kumar, 'Jawan' is all set to hit theatres on September 7.