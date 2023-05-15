As Gauri Khan launches her debut book 'My Life In Design', her superstar husband Shah Rukh Khan was seen accompanying her at the book launch event

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan spotted at the launch event for Gauri's debut book 'My Life In Design'; Pic courtesy/ Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Shah Rukh Khan describes how Gauri Khan's interior designing career started with Mannat x 00:00

Producer-designer Gauri Khan and her superstar husband Shah Rukh Khan were spotted at Taj Land Ends Mumbai for the launch of Gauri Khan's debut book 'My Life in Design'. The coffee table book focuses on her journey as an interior designer. The book also features exclusive photos of Gauri, Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan at their residence, Mannat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The power couple stunned in all-black ensembles as Shah Rukh look dapper in a suit and Gauri looked ravishing in a bodycon dress.

During the book launch event, SRK spoke about how their house Mannat, gave birth to Gauri's interior designing career. SRK revealed, “When we bought the house we loved it, it was way beyond our means. Being from Delhi, one was used to living in bungalows, one didn’t realise that Mumbai has a whole system where apartments are even more expensive than bungalows. We were just not used to it. Before the Bungalow, we used to live in the house right next to Taj Lands End, it was my director’s house . He lent it to us asking to live there as long as we are making films. We didn’t have too much of money and as soon as we had some money we bought the bungalow - it was way beyond our means. We bought it that was one thing, but then we had to spend a lot as it was diapalated and broken. We didn’t have money to furnish it and of course we called a designer and the lunch he served us telling us how he will design the house, was way more expensive than the salary I used to earn back then.” reported ETimes

Due to financial shortage, SRK asked Gauri to design the house. “The only person to turn to was Gauri. I told her, you have some artistic talent, why don’t you become the designer? Frankly Mannat started that way, so whatever little money we earned over the years were spent in buying some stuff. Like once we went to South Africa, we bought leather for the sofa. Back then we were only allowed to carry 100 dollars or some little money abroad from India and they were spent only on buying decoration pieces for the house,” revealed SRK

Meanwhile, SRK has a few anticipated projects in his kitty and 'Jawan' is one of them. The much-talked-about SRK's next, which will see King Khan joining forces with famous Kollywood director, Atlee Kumar, 'Jawan' is all set to hit theatres on September 7.

Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, the movie was earlier slated to release in June but now the release date of 'Jawan; has been pushed to September. Meanwhile, the actual reason for postponing the release date is unknown. Bankrolled by Shah Rukh's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, 'Jawan' is a pan-India movie which will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Gauri Khan, who also happens to be the producer of the film along with the makers dropped a new poster as they made the major announcement.

Also read: #AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan's reply to fan who asked him to release 'Jawan' tomorrow will leave you in splits

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, SRK's production company, Red Chillies Entertainment wrote, "#Jawan #7thSeptember2023."