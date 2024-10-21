Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son AbRam Khan was spotted by the paparazzi in the city on Sunday evening. He also obliged to a special request from the paparazzi

AbRam Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's youngest son AbRam Khan was spotted by the paparazzi in the city on Sunday evening. AbRam was followed by the paps until he got into his car. The little one was seen smiling at the paps as he greeted them back before leaving.

AbRam who is all of 11 was seen getting clicked by the paparazzi as she sat in his car. When the paparazzi said bye to him, he nodded and returned the gesture with a wave and smile. Further, when a photographer said, “Shah Rukh sir ko salaam bolna (pass my greetings to Shah Rukh sir)!” Abram nodded with a smile, implying that he will.

AbRam's well-mannered nature and his way of dealing with the paparazzi won the hearts of netizens.

A user wrote, "Pathaan ka baccha dil ka Saccha"

"Yaar tang mat karo bache ko 😍 kitna inocent face kar raha hai wo uncomfortable feel kar Raha hai," wrote another user.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan welcomed their youngest son, AbRam via surrogacy in 2013. The number plate of AbRam's ride was also pretty interesting. Numbered 2705, it is AbRam's birth date. He was born on May 27, 2013. It seems like papa Shah Rukh Khan got this luxury ride for his younger son's travel needs in the city.

AbRam Khan to make his debut as voice actor

Yes!! Two months back it was revealed that little AbRam will be joining his father SRK and elder brother Aryan Khan as voice actor for Mufasa: The Lion King. The film will be released in December and the Hindi dubbing will see the Khan trio voice prominent characters. The young cub has now joined Papa Khan and Aryan in The Lion King franchise as the three will join forces to voice several characters in the film. While Shah Rukh Khan continues to voice Mufasa, Aryan will be back to voice Simba. So who is AbRam voicing? Well, that is an interesting twist in the tale.

According to the latest announcement, AbRam will be voicing the young Mufasa and joining Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan in their franchise. This is indeed a great twist, as he is technically playing the young version of his father. The movie is all set to take us back in time, giving the makers room to have AbRam enter the franchise as a pivotal character to voice.