AbRam does father Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose on stage at school event, watch

Updated on: 16 December,2023 08:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam impresses all with his acting skills during the school play. During the play, he also recreated his father's famous signature pose

AbRam does father Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose on stage at school event, watch

AbRam and Shah Rukh Khan

AbRam does father Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose on stage at school event, watch
Key Highlights

  1. SRK and Gauri Khan`s son AbRam performed at the school play on Friday
  2. The young one was seen recreating his father`s signature pose during the play
  3. Other star kids like Aaradhya Bachchan, Taimur Ali Khan, Yash and Roohi also performed

It's truly been the year of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. With two back-to-back blockbusters in 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan' and expectations of a hattrick with 'Dunki', Khan seems to be on cloud nine. Not just that, the month of December has also been a proud father month for him. His daughter Suhana Khan made her acting debut with the Netflix film 'The Archies' that was released earlier this month. Now, his younger son AbRam has impressed all with his acting chops in the school play. 


On Friday evening, the students of Dhirubhai Ambani International School put on a spectacular show of dance, drama, and music for their annual day function. Most Bollywood celebrity kids are students at the school and their talents were on display last evening. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's younger son AbRam also flaunted his acting chops during the school play. Videos of him performing are doing the rounds on social media and AbRam's skills have left netizens impressed. 


While little AbRam dazzled with his dialogue delivery and stage presence, it was him recreating his father's signature pose that had everyone's attention. During the play, AbRam looking at the audience spreads out his arms just like his father does in the movies, and hugs the characters in the play one by one. 


 
 
 
 
 
A few videos also show the reactions of Shah Rukh and Gauri sitting in the audience and gleaming with pride watching their son's performance. AbRam's older sister Suhana was also present at the event. 

 
 
 
 
 
The Bachchan family was also present at the function to cheer for Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek. She too, gave an impressive performance in the school musical where she got to display her acting and singing skills. 

Kareena Kapoor also came for the function to cheer for her son Taimur who was performing, Karan Johar arrived to support his twins Yash and Roohi. Shahid and Mira Kapoor also came along with their kids for their performance. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the film 'Dunki' directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal will be released in theatres on December 21. 

