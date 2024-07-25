Shah Rukh accessorized his look with the Hac a Dos backpack by Hermes that comes at a whopping price

Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Khan Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who jetted off to the UK a day after attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding, is finally back in the bay. The actor was spotted with his wife Gauri Khan and younger son AbRam Khan at Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Thursday.

Shah Rukh looked stylish as always. He sashayed in a black shirt with blue jeans, while Gauri kept it chic in a white co-ord set, a blazer, and a cap. AbRam looked cute in a blue co-ord set. However, what grabbed the eyeballs of the fashion police was the luxury bag that Shah Rukh had on his shoulder.

Shah Rukh accessorized his look with the Hac a Dos backpack by Hermes. Touted as a men’s essential, the brand’s website describes it as perfect for everyday use. “It draws on the roots of the iconic Haut a Courroies line, with the leather polishing, the hand-stitching, the straps, and the turn clasp closing. Available in two sizes, and with a wide adjustable shoulder strap, it offers agile carrying, both on the back and on the side,” its synopsis read. The bag retails at approximately Rs 8,64,354.

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in 'King' alongside Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Rumour has it that Suhana’s second film is inspired by the English language French production, ‘Leon: The Professional’ (1994).

It has been tentatively titled ‘King’. The original film revolves around a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in a twelve-year-old after her family is murdered by a corrupt official. The two form an unusual relationship, as she becomes his protégée and learns to be like him.

Director Sujoy Ghosh is adapting the revenge drama, with Shah Rukh Khan playing a role that was essayed by Jean Reno and Suhana stepping into Natalie Portman’s shoes.

“Though Shah Rukh’s character is like a mentor to Suhana’s, the interpersonal dynamics, other aspects, and treatment will be altered keeping Indian sentiments in mind,” a source informed mid-day.com.

SRK will also be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in 'Tiger vs Pathaan'. The film will reportedly have Tiger (Salman) locking horns with Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan. It will mark their full-fledged collaboration after 'Karan Arjun'. An official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.