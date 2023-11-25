Shah Rukh Khan, Tiger Shroff & others to honour 26/11 heroes at Gateway of India

Mrs. Amruta Fadnavis will host the Global Peace Honours at the Gateway of India, marking a solemn tribute to the unsung heroes of 26/11

Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff

Divyaj Foundation, under the leadership of Mrs. Amruta Fadnavis, will host the "Global Peace Honours" at the Gateway of India, marking a solemn tribute to the unsung heroes of 26/11. This gathering is a testament to solidarity and remembrance, honouring the sacrifices made by these individuals.

The event, slated to draw anticipation from prominent figures globally, will be a night of reflection and unity. Notable attendees include prominent celebrities, politicians, and spiritual leaders, converging to pay homage to the heroes and their families. Shah Rukh Khan will be present and will be playing a significant role in the event, adding his influential presence to the occasion.

"Global Peace Honours stands as a tribute to the unsung heroes of 26/11, a night of reflection and unity where we honor the sacrifices made by these extraordinary individuals. In their memory, we gather at the iconic Gateway of India, bringing together global leaders, celebrities, and spiritual figures. It's not just an event; it's a testament to Mumbai's indomitable spirit, fostering collective remembrance and resilience" said Mrs. Amruta Fadnavis, founder of Divyaj Foundation.

Tiger Shroff's performance aims to elevate the atmosphere of remembrance. “The memory of 26/11 lingers, a reminder of Mumbai's deep loss. As a person, I'm committed to keeping the heroes of that night alive in our hearts. Dancing in their honor is a special privilege. At the Global Peace Honours, we unite, blending tribute with movement, creating a timeless bond.” said Tiger Shroff when asked about his involvement in the upcoming event.

Adding elegance to the evening, distinguished actor Sharad Kelkar will anchor the event. Renowned artist Sukhwinder Singh will offer a heartfelt tribute through iconic renditions of his songs.

Smt. Nita Ambani will be felicitated for her honourable work and contributions to the country. Additionally, another highlight of the evening will be the felicitation of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a global spiritual leader and founder of the Art of Living Foundation.

Dignitaries including Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will offer perspectives on the resilience of the city and the nation.