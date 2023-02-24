Shah Rukh Khan to film for Salman Khan’s 'Tiger 3' in April

Shah Rukh Khan will shoot for Tiger 3 as Aditya Chopra plans to take the frenzy around YRF Spy Universe to fever pitch

Pathaan

Salman Khan’s surprise entry in 'Pathaan' created mass hysteria among audiences and it looks like Shah Rukh Khan will shoot for Tiger 3 as Aditya Chopra plans to take the frenzy around YRF Spy Universe to fever pitch.

A trade source says, “Watch out for Pathaan’s entry in Tiger 3! As the super-spies start crossing over in each other’s films, which are part of the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe, expect twists and surprises that deliver outstanding entertainment value to audiences in theatres!”

The source adds, “Shah Rukh will shoot for Tiger 3 by end-April and the shoot is expected to be in Mumbai. Details of this shoot is being kept completely under wraps but expect fireworks when the two super spies meet again in Tiger 3. Salman told SRK in 'Pathaan' that he was going on an important mission so 'Pathaan' will meet Tiger during this mission.”

Meanwhile, 'Pathaan', directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster and is already the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide with collections at 1003 crore gross. Today, it recorded an incredible feat by becoming the first Hindi film to enter the hallowed 500 crore (nett) club in India with its Hindi version! The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead.

Akshaye Widhani, the CEO of Yash Raj Films, commented on this unprecedented feat by saying, “As a studio, we are humbled with the response that 'Pathaan' has got globally. At Yash Raj Films, we are constantly trying to push the envelope of filmmaking & storytelling, thereby aiming to give audiences a whole new experience whenever they come to the theatres to watch a YRF film.”

'Pathaan' is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious YRF spy Universe and has also become the highest grossing film of the Spy franchise! In fact, all the films of YRF Spy Universe - 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' 'WAR' & now 'Pathaan', are blockbusters!

