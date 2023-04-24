Shah Rukh Khan to star in Aryan Khan's first ever ad directed by him, father-son duo share teaser on social media, WATCH!

The father-son duo, Shah Rukh and Aryan dropped the official teaser ad of their upcoming luxury brand on their official Instagram handles and the best part about the ad is that it features none other than, Aryan's superstar dad, SRK himself!

Taking his millions of fans and followers by surprise, superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday shared a small teaser ad as he announced the arrival of a luxury streetwear brand owned by his son, Aryan Khan.

The father-son duo, Shah Rukh and Aryan dropped the official teaser ad of their upcoming luxury brand on their official Instagram handles and the best part about the ad is that it features none other than, Aryan's superstar dad, SRK himself!

The teaser video shows a hand striking off the word 'timeless' on a blackboard followed by a paintbrush falling on the floor and then showing just the eyes of King Khan, as the brand’s name gets introduced.

While sharing the teaser video, the 'Pathaan' star wrote, "X marks the spot. 24 hours to go."

Aryan who marks his directorial debut with the upcoming ad of their luxury streetwear clothing brand, also took to the Gram to inform his followers about the much-awaited ad which will see his father, King Khan stealing the spotlight with his impeccable charm and swagger.

"ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVW_YZ. X will be here in 24 hours…", Aryan wrote alongside the teaser video as he announced the arrival of his clothing brand.

The complete video will be dropped on Tuesday i.e tomorrow. For the unversed, this is Aryan’s second business venture with his friends Leti Blagoeva and Bunty Singh, with whom he first launched a premium vodka brand.

Unlike Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan who is going to make her Bollywood debut as an actor with Zoya Akhtar's much-talked-about film, 'The Archies', his son, Aryan Khan will kickstart his Bollywood journey as a director.

Last year in December, Aryan announced on social media that he has completed the writing of his first project, a series that will be produced under the Red Chillies banner.

The project which will be directed by Aryan Khan is expected to go on floors in 2023.