Shah Rukh Khan visited the Vaishno Devi shrine ahead of Dunki release. The 58-year-old actor was spotted walking in the Mata Vaishno Devi - Katra Bhawan.

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi shrine ahead of Dunki release, watch video x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Almost incognito in a black hoodie, the actor was spotted at Vaishno Devi This is his third visit to the temple in a year `Dunki` marks Shah Rukh`s third and last release of 2023 following two hit films

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu on Tuesday, days ahead of the release of his film 'Dunki'. Almost incognito in a black hoodie, the 58-year-old actor was spotted walking in the Mata Vaishno Devi - Katra Bhawan.

Shah Rukh was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani and his security detail, reported PTI. This is his third visit to the temple in a year. The actor visited the shrine in August and December 2022, before the release of his films 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan', respectively. Shah Rukh visited Vaishno Devi exactly one year ago on December 12 before the release of Pathaan, which marked his comeback to the big screen after four years.

ADVERTISEMENT

VIDEO | Bollywood actor @iamsrk visited Mata Vaishno Devi shrine earlier today. pic.twitter.com/HbjW0YczUC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 12, 2023

The Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu's Reasi district is a religious pilgrimage atop the Trikuta hills that attracts lakhs of devotees from across the world every year.

'Dunki' marks Shah Rukh's third and last release of 2023 following back-to-back action blockbusters in 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan'. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film is reportedly a comedy-drama based on an illegal immigration technique named, 'donkey flight'.

Recently, the makers unveiled Dunki's official trailer which offers a peek into the endearing world of Rajkumar Hirani. Opening with SRK onboard a train, setting the tone for the adventure that lies ahead. The video unit introduces the wonderfully whimsical characters starting with Hardy, played by SRK, who enters a picturesque village in Punjab and encounters a group of spirited friends - Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, all sharing a common dream of travelling to London in pursuit of better opportunities and a better life for their loved ones back home. 'Dunki' is all set to hit the theatres on December 21. Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani are also a part of the film.

Will Shah Rukh Khan get a third blockbuster in a row after Pathaan and Jawan? That’s what everyone is wondering as Dunki is nearing its release date. With less than a fortnight to go before the Rajkumar Hirani-directed dramedy hits the marquee, we hear the superstar has added a new element to it. Sources say that Khan headed to the United Arab Emirates to film a special song.

The dance number has been carefully crafted for promotional purposes. A source says, “Shah Rukh and Raju had planned it in such a way that he shot the song in three days and made it back in time for Suhana’s film première on Tuesday night. The number was filmed on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi with a limited crew. The superstar is known to bring his energy to the dance floor and this one will be high on novelty." Considering Khan’s popularity in the UAE, it is heard that news of the song shoot created a buzz among his local fans. While Dunki’s trailer has received mixed reactions, sources say the cast will begin the promotional blitzkrieg with the new track.