Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

For the last few months, we’ve been hearing about Shah Rukh Khan teaming up with actor-daughter Suhana Khan for her big screen debut. The youngster, who began her acting career with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, is reportedly gearing up for her next film, King, with director Sujoy Ghosh. Reportedly, she plays a spy in the thriller, and her superstar father plays the role of her mentor and handler. While there is no official word on the project, during the promotions for Dunki recently, SRK opened up about his next. “I will start one in March or April. I have been attempting to do something that is more age-real to me and play it still as the protagonist and the star of the film,” he said. Prep for the spy thriller, produced by SRK and Siddharth Anand is underway.

OTT vs theatres

Arshad Warsi is pleased with the way 2023 is ending for him. The actor kicked off the year with Asur 2, which became a bigger hit than the first edition. Now, he’s judging a dance reality show and has begun work on his next, Welcome to the Jungle. Asserting that a second season of a show can only be made if the first is worthy, he says, “Often, the difference between a film and a web series is that [they are] completely dependent on how much you like the character. In a web series, you need to hold the audience’s interest in part one itself.” Discussing that films being made for OTT are as big as compared to the big screen, Arshad says, “After a point, the film is not the actor’s; it becomes a business. Unfortunately, there is a limited number of people who watch good cinema and [they] cannot generate the kind of money cinema requires.”

Virat’s quick dash for Anushka

Even though Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma haven’t spoken about it, rumours suggest that they are in the family again. The couple has a daughter, Vamika, who will turn three next month. The ace cricketer, who was with the Indian team in Pretoria for the South African tour, is said to have requested the management for some time off to attend to an emergency at home. The news of his sudden dash has made fans wonder if the baby is arriving earlier than expected. After making sure all was well with Anushka, Virat headed back to the South African capital for the cricket test series. Earlier this year, the couple was spotted visiting spiritual destinations like Ujjain, Rishikesh, and Vrindavan.