Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 by sharing a heartfelt post on social media, giving fans a look at his Ganpati idol. SRK, who is known for celebrating different festivals, shared a message that reflected the festive mood, spreading good vibes and positivity.

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 with a sweet post

The actor posted a picture of a beautifully adorned Ganesh idol, alongside a caption that read, "On this pious occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi, may Lord Ganesha bless all of us and our families with health, love and joy…. And of course a lot of modaks!!!"

Shah Rukh Khan's Veer Zara is set to re-release in theatres

Get ready to witness the cinematic magic of iconic filmmaker Yash Chopra once again as his directorial 'Veer Zaara' is all set to be re-released in theatres next week. Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, the romantic drama will hit the screens again on September 13. The update about the film's re-release was shared on the official Instagram handle of YRF.

The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Rani Mukerji, Divya Dutta and Manoj Bajpayee.The film showcases eternal love story of Indian Air Force pilot, Veer Pratap Singh (Shah Rukh Khan) and a Pakistani woman, Zaara Hayaat Khan (Preity Zinta). 'Veer Zaara' was much liked for its story, performance by the cast of the movie and music.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK was recently honoured with a lifetime achievement award, the Pardo alla Carriera, or Career Leopard at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival.

During a conversation with Giona A Nazzaro, the artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, he discussed his career and achievements. He opened up on his preparation work for his next film 'King' and his collaboration with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.

He said, "There are certain kinds of film that I want to do, maybe it's more age centric and I want to try something for 6-7 years I've been thinking about it and I mentioned it to Sujoy one day while we were sitting. He works with us at our office, he's made some films for us. He says, Sir, I have a subject."SRK also spoke about losing weight for his film 'King', "The next film I am doing 'King', I have to start working on it, have to lose some weight, do some stretching," he added. Reportedly, the film is also set to star Shah Rukh's daughter and actor, Suhana.

(With inputs from ANI)