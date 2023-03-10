Shah Rukh Khan's action sequence from 'Jawan' leaked, fans call it 'Pathaan ka baap'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's action sequence reportedly from the upcoming film 'Jawan' has been leaked online and has created a tizzy on social media.The short clip of about five to six seconds shows, the 'Pathaan' star short hair and light beard fighting with goons with a belt while holding a cigar in his mouth. The video is in slow-motion

Pic/ 'Jawan' poster

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's action sequence reportedly from the upcoming film 'Jawan' has been leaked online and has created a tizzy on social media.

The short clip of about five to six seconds shows, the 'Pathaan' star short hair and light beard fighting with goons with a belt while holding a cigar in his mouth. The video is in slow-motion.

The clip is currently being removed for violating Red Chillies copyright. However, the hashtag #Jawan is trending on Twitter with many still posting the video.

Fans can't keep calm as they are seen tweeting about the clip.

One wrote: "Current situation in twitter... after clip hype of #Jawan is unpredicted. Just imagine when teaser or trailer will come."

Another commented: #Pathaan to sirf trailer tha#Jawan full monster hai

#Atlee Anna mass SRK+Ciggy+short hair+mid beard+belt fight + #Anirudh bgm =Goosebumps

Tsunami aane wali hai Theatre me fir se ?? #ShahRukhKhan?? Blue Shirt Pant me jach rhe ho aaye."

Also read: Siddharth Anand: I am confident Jim is coming back

"One leaked video and social media got shaken. Hype is real," said another.

"#Jawan Action Leaks Bhai Yeh Toh #Pathaan Ka Baap Nikla #Atlee Anna Thank You For Making This MasterPiece This IS CALL PURE MASS Movie," wrote another.

Directed by Atlee, 'Jawan', an action thriller, also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is also set to enter the Tiger franchise through an adrenaline pumping action sequence that will be shot for seven days in Mumbai end April.

What's to note is that this sequence has been planned by Aditya Chopra and 'Tiger 3' director Maneesh Sharma for over six months so that it can become a talking point for the nation.

"When SRK & Salman's sequence was planned for 'Pathaan', the makers realised that such cross-overs of super-spies will need to go a notch higher every single time it happens because that's the biggest USP for audiences."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever