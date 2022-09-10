Breaking News
Shah Rukh Khan's character in 'Brahmastra' an ode to 'Swades'?

Updated on: 10 September,2022 04:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |
Written by: Athulya Nambiar | athulya.nambiar@mid-day.com

Shah Rukh Khan has a fifteen-minute appearance at the beginning of the film and plays a scientist

Shah Rukh Khan's character in 'Brahmastra' an ode to 'Swades'?

SRK in Swades/ Movie Still


The much-awaited film 'Brahmastra' has finally been released in theatres across the world. A decade-long vision of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji is now for the audiences to cherish. There has been a lot of buzz around the film over the years and one that was probably most discussed was the cameo appearances in the film. For the longest time, it was rumoured and reported that Shah Rukh Khan will be making a special appearance in the film. The team was tight lipped about the cameo by the superstar until actress Mouni Roy confirmed the same days before the release in an interview. And now with the release of the film, it is no surprise that Khan is indeed a pivotal part of the film. 


Shah Rukh Khan has a fifteen-minute appearance at the beginning of the film and plays a scientist. However, his character also seems to be an ode to the 2004 film 'Swades' headlined by Khan. The actor's character is named Mohan Bhargava in 'Brahmastra', which is also his character's name in 'Swades'. Ardent fans of Khan were quick to figure out the similarity and took to social media to point out the same. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Swades saw Khan play a Project Manager at NASA.

Meanwhile, 'Brahmastra' saw a massive opening on day one and is expected to collect over Rs. 30 crore on day 1 at the Box office. The film which is part one of the trilogy is centered around Ranbir Kapoor's character Shiva. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. The second part of the film will be centered around the character 'Dev'.

