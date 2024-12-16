Breaking News
EVM protest: Fadnavis asks Congress to look within over defeat in polls
Man injured after being dragged on car's bonnet in Thane society; one booked
Mumbai: 22-year-old man bitten by golden Jackal in Chembur
Mumbai Police start off Mahim Dargah Urs, 10-day fair begins
Extortion FIR an act of 'political vendetta', quash it: ex-DGP to HC
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shahana Goswami I would be a better director than an actor

Shahana Goswami: I would be a better director than an actor

Updated on: 17 December,2024 06:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Despatch actor Shahana Goswami says she harbours aspirations to take a seat behind the camera; is fascinated by narratives that “explore human dynamics”

Shahana Goswami: I would be a better director than an actor

Shahana Goswami

Listen to this article
Shahana Goswami: I would be a better director than an actor
x
00:00

It's been a while since actor Shahana Goswami has been entertaining an idea. “I want to direct,” she says at one point in this conversation, recalling the time she wrote a short film that she was set to helm. “I was living in France and wrote a short film in French, which I was going to direct. But, when I was supposed to start looking for funds, I had to return to India for work. Then, I never found the opportunity to make that film there,” Goswami recalls, adding that she is eager to give wings to her directorial dreams after being made aware of her talent by the directors she has worked with.


“The directors I have worked with in the last eight years have told me I should direct, even though they never knew I wanted to. It is my calling. I would be a better director than an actor. It was always part of the plan. I had the dream of inhabiting characters, and also creating a canvas. I have a [good] visual sense and love taking photographs. I enjoy the audiovisual space,” says Goswami, who features in the Friday release, Despatch, directed by Kanu Behl.
 
As her if she has a script in mind, and she responds in the negative. However, she is aware that narratives like Despatch, which explores the “shifting dynamics” between individuals, appeal to her. “If I direct anything, this theme will be at its core.” Pointing to the manner in which Behl crafted his characters in the film, she says she liked that they weren’t depicted as a “a rosy couple, right at the beginning”. “You [directly] see them in an unstable [relationship]. It tells you so much about the equation. I like things that are not expressed through words.” 



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

shahana goswami Despatch bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update manoj bajpayee

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK