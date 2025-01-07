Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Deva opposite Pooja Hegde. The action thriller film is slated to hit cinemas on January 31. Shahid took to his Instagram to wish the director of Deva on his birthday

Shahid Kapoor and Rosshan Andrrews (pic/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor penned a heartwarming message for Rosshan Andrrews, director of his upcoming film 'Deva' director as he celebrates his birthday today. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Kabir Singh' actor shared behind-the-scenes of 'Deva' while extending his birthday wishes. In the photos, the duo seems to be having fun while working on the action-thriller 'Deva.'

Cherishing priceless moments with director Rosshan Andrrews, Shahid Kapoor wrote, "Happy Birthday Brother. Never a dull moment with you" ' The makers have already released the teaser of the film. The 'Deva' teaser showcases Shahid's raw, unfiltered action performance, complemented by his electrifying dance skills.

Shahid shared the teaser on social media with a caption, "D day is here. Machana chalu," which translates to "The day is here. Let's begin." The film revolves around Shahid Kapoor portraying a rebellious police officer tasked with solving a high-profile case that unravels layers of deceit, betrayal, and a dangerous conspiracy.

As Deva dives deeper into the investigation, his journey turns perilous, filled with nail-biting chases and gut-wrenching action sequences. The film is slated for release on January 31, 2025. 'Deva' also marks Shahid's return to the big screen after almost a year, following his last appearance in the film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', co-starring Kriti Sanon.

